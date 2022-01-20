ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sharply Colder Today; Rain Pushing Southward

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLD, WET: A cold front continues to push southward across Alabama early this morning, accompanied by a large area of rain. Temperatures are approaching the freezing mark across the Tennessee Valley at daybreak, and there remains some outside chance of a little light freezing rain or drizzle over the northern third...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

