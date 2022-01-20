Sydney Sweeney Is Now An Hermès Girl

There are few pop culture phenomenons or figures with the kind of draw Euphoria — and its extended cinematic universe — has right now. The HBO series has spawned hilarious memes, beauty and fashion crazes, and more than a few newly-minted celebrities. Describe anything as “Euphoria vibes” and everyone knows exactly what you mean — that’s the power of the trippy, eye-popping drama. And as much as the show’s signature aesthetic resonates with millennials and zoomers across the country, it appears to have the same hold on the actual stars of Euphoria, too. Last night, Sydney Sweeney’s pearl hair pins, featuring a gilded finish, proved that she might just be as inspired by the show as at-home fans are.
Comments / 0