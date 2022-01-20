FIFA 22 TOTY: Leaked Flashback Harry Kane SBC card looks INCREDIBLE

EPL Weekend Wagering Windup for Sunday, January 23. The goalposts may be moving at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea has slipped down to third place in the Premier League and are winless in four games. With Liverpool edging past them into second and having two games in hand, Chelsea’s title hopes are quickly fading. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be adamant that they haven’t given up but retaining a top-four position is now the chief concern for The Blues. With Tottenham Hotspur on tap for a Week 23 London derby, European play is the jackpot up for grabs. With an unprecedented four games in hand, Tottenham is only eight points back of Chelsea in fifth place and will be coming to the bridges to all but crush Chelsea’s title dreams and push up into the top four themselves. We give you the inside scoop as Harry Kane, and the resurgent Spurs take on Chelsea in this high-stakes encounter, but heading over to Fanduel Sportsbook will get you up to speed on all the EPL odds you need.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO