A remarkably clear, concise and articulate performer – just not an all-round star. Tell today’s impatient consumer that they will have to wait eight years for the next iPhone or Nike trainer and we imagine their face would screw up like that of a toddler who has just been fed a handful of kimchi. But the hi-fi admirer – us and, we suspect, you – is sensibly accustomed to be more forgiving of longer periods between evolutions. Still, as the years rolled by without a major update to Cyrus’s Classic range of components, we were beginning to wonder if our appetite for a series successor would ever be whetted.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO