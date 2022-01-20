Top247 O-lineman, Vols target schedules first visit to Tennessee

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
Coaches are flocking to New Orleans, La. this offseason to see 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning at Isidore Newman. Nick Saban, Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and defensive coordinator and area recruiter Pete Golding were on campus Friday night to see the nation's top prospect in next year's cycle play basketball.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories. The Buckeyes...
One of the top targets left on Georgia's board for the 2022 class has arrived in Athens for his official visit. Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, Fla.) defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tweeted a red location pin with the caption "Athens, Ga. #Go Dawgs" on Friday, making it known that he is in town.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
College basketball's race for No. 1 picked up with a case made this past Saturday by Auburn, but was the second-ranked Tigers' 80-71 win over No. 12 Kentucky enough to merit a jump past Gonzaga in the AP Top 25 Poll? Either way, after Week 11, the top-ranked Bulldogs and Auburn appear to have a clear 1-2 standing.
North Carolina's in-state trip to Wake Forest Saturday wasn't a kind one to the Tar Heels. UNC found itself down 10 at the half on the road against the Demon Deacons, and that deficit would reach double digits in the second half as the Tar Heels ultimately suffered a 98-76 loss.
Clemson made the cut Monday for a top linebacker prospect in the 2023 class, who is the brother of a current Tiger defender. St. Joseph's Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Josiah Trotter announced a (...)
Christen Miller is one of the top unsigned prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He had a full day at FAMU.
