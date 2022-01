While the Las Vegas Raiders continue to sort out their coaching and administrative future, the postseason evaluation bowl season begins. This Saturday, players that you may not be familiar with gather in Pasadena for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Granted, if you’re accustomed to just reading blurbs about players, this game features prospects that would give the Raiders immediate help, whether drafted or signed as undrafted free agents.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO