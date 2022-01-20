Hwy 55 to implement ParTech’s restaurant management solution

Wealth Management Solutions, a private wealth financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial recently moved their office to a new location at 1901 North Washington Street in New Ulm, MN. Advisors serving clients at this location include: Melissa Lueth, APMA®, MBA, Dennis Paul, CFP, ChFC, APMA®, and Tim Robinson, APMA®. “We are proud to serve our community by helping clients achieve their financial goals. Our new location will allow us to continue to provide exemplary service to our clients,” said Melissa Lueth, APMA®, MBA. As a private wealth advisory practice, Wealth Management Solutions provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of clients needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact them at 888-356-7928 or visit their new office location at 1901 North Washington St., New Ulm.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO