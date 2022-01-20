ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Supreme Court Justices Object To NPR Report On Justice Gorsuch’s Decision To Not Mask Up

By Liam Edgar
 4 days ago
And just like that, another liberal narrative goes poof.

On Wednesday, one-third of the U.S. Supreme Court asserted that a recent NPR story about requests that conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wear a mask during hearings to appease liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor was false.

As The Free Press reported on Wednesday, NPR’s court reporter Nina Tottenberg had a day earlier broken the story of Sotomayor opting to hear cases remotely because Gorsuch was maskless.

The justice reportedly “did not feel safe” around Gorsuch. As Totenberg herself noted, it was “pretty jarring earlier this month” when Gorsuch was bare-faced during proceedings.

On Wednesday, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a joint statement about the NPR report.

“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”

Liberals, according to The Washington Times, tried to save face and refute the justices by painstakingly picking apart Totenberg’s article.

They noted that Totenberg had cited Chief Justice John Roberts as the source of the masking request, writing he had “in some form asked the other justices to mask up” in deference to Sotomayor – who, despite being double-vaxxed and boosted, checks many of the risk boxes by being 67 years old, overweight, and a diabetic.

NPR spokesman Ben Fishel said in statement, “The statement released by Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch does not contradict the reporting in Totenberg’s piece.”

Then Roberts spoke.

“I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench,” Roberts said in his own statement.

As they say, case-closed.

The Independent

‘You can’t make that make sense’: Supreme Court expert rails against Justice Clarence Thomas for potential conflict of interest

A Supreme Court expert has lambasted Clarence Thomas over his refusal to recuse himself from politically charged cases which his wife has openly lobbied over.Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, last week signed an open letter calling for the 6 January committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference.Her husband was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote against releasing Donald Trump’s White House documents about the riots at the US Capitol in an 8-1 decision on Thursday. Supreme Court expert and journalist Elie Mystal told MSNBC’s The Reidout that Justice Thomas had a clear...
mediaite.com

Justice Sotomayor Rules in Favor of Shannon Bream Over NPR’s ‘False’ Report on Neil Gorsuch Mask Dispute

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch pushed back on a report that they are in a dispute over the latter’s refusal to wear a face mask. NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported this week that Sotomayor is essentially being forced to work remotely because of Gorsuch. Sotomayor’s immunocompromised health condition puts her at increased risk from the coronavirus, and according to Totenburg, Gorsuch declined to wear a mask even after Chief Justice John Roberts asked all justices to do so.
@JohnLocke

Media Outlet Stands by Story Disputed by Three Supreme Court Justices

Isaac Schorr of National Review Online reports the latest developments in a story involving controversy within the nation’s highest court over COVID-19 protocols. NPR is standing by reporting from its legal affairs correspondent, Nina Totenberg, alleging that Justice Neil Gorsuch refused a request from Chief Justice John Roberts that he don a mask on the bench — a request that Totenberg implied was made by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is diabetic.
Reason.com

How Many Supreme Court Justices Must Deny NPR's Reporting Before Media Outlets Believe Them?

Want to hear some gossip? Lately, rumors have been flying, especially rumors concerning a notoriously secretive and imperious institution: the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court has recently heard several important cases relating to the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private sector workers and health care workers—but members of the public who closely followed the oral arguments might have noticed that Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not appear in person; she participated virtually, from her chambers.
mediaite.com

Fox’s Shannon Bream: Supreme Court Source Says NPR Story on Gorsuch Refusing to Wear a Mask Is ‘Not Accurate’

An NPR story about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor began gaining traction on social media on Tuesday. But according to a report on Fox News, the story isn’t true. The report in question is by Nina Totenberg. It noted that Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at elevated risk in the event she contracts Covid-19. Totenberg reported that amid the Omicron surge,
swfloridadailynews.com

Neil Gorsuch Is Only Justice to Refuse to Wear a Mask for High-Risk Sotomayor, NPR Says

Justice Neil GorsuchAccording to some reports, he is the Supreme Court’s only member toRefuse toWear aMask toProtect his coworker JusticeSonia Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at high-risk forCoviD-19 can cause severe illnesses NPRAccording to reports, chief executive officer of Omicron was made vulnerable by Sotomayor’s comments about the Omicron-driven spike in cases. JusticeJohn Roberts questioned the justices toWear aMask on the bench They did, except for one. GorsuchWho also does it? toNext, sit toSotomayor according to to NPR. As aSotomayor was acclamated as the result toHave attended remote weekly conferences. Participated in weekly conferences remotely. aStatement responding toThe NPRSotomayor, report GorsuchIt was toYou can dispel all notions about aFeudal between them “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends,”The two were said in a joint statement Wednesday.
Law.com

Chief Justice Roberts Denies Asking Gorsuch to Wear a Mask

Justice Neil Gorsuch is only justice who has not worn a mask during the January argument session. NPR reported this week that the justices, with the exception of Gorsuch, agreed to wear masks at the request of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes, has been...
Reason.com

Are the Supreme Court Justice "Happy Campers"?

NPR has posted a story by Nina Totenberg suggesting that there are simmering tensions among the justices on the Supreme Court. From the article, "Supreme Court justices aren't 'scorpions,' but not happy campers either":. . . . anybody who regularly watches Supreme Court arguments is used to seeing some testy...
