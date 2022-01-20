Three Supreme Court Justices Object To NPR Report On Justice Gorsuch’s Decision To Not Mask Up

And just like that, another liberal narrative goes poof.

On Wednesday, one-third of the U.S. Supreme Court asserted that a recent NPR story about requests that conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wear a mask during hearings to appease liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor was false.

As The Free Press reported on Wednesday, NPR’s court reporter Nina Tottenberg had a day earlier broken the story of Sotomayor opting to hear cases remotely because Gorsuch was maskless.

The justice reportedly “did not feel safe” around Gorsuch. As Totenberg herself noted, it was “pretty jarring earlier this month” when Gorsuch was bare-faced during proceedings.

On Wednesday, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a joint statement about the NPR report.

“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”

Liberals, according to The Washington Times, tried to save face and refute the justices by painstakingly picking apart Totenberg’s article.

They noted that Totenberg had cited Chief Justice John Roberts as the source of the masking request, writing he had “in some form asked the other justices to mask up” in deference to Sotomayor – who, despite being double-vaxxed and boosted, checks many of the risk boxes by being 67 years old, overweight, and a diabetic.

NPR spokesman Ben Fishel said in statement, “The statement released by Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch does not contradict the reporting in Totenberg’s piece.”

Then Roberts spoke.

“I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench,” Roberts said in his own statement.

As they say, case-closed.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon