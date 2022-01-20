ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London midday: Stocks pare losses; AB Foods slides after update

 4 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier losses to trade just a touch lower by midday on Thursday, as investors digested news that China had cut lending rates. The FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,584.74. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "After a decent...

Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine grow. The FTSE 100 was called to open 24 points lower at 7,470. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Investors appear to be spooked by several things, with weak company guidance only part of the story.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine conflict

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were sharply lower at midday on Monday amid market unease over the standoff on the border of Ukraine as the US ordered families of Ukraine embassy staff to leave. However, Ukraine said it was "premature" of the US to evacuate the families of...
Life Style Extra

Europe midday: Shares extend losses as Ukraine tensions increase

(Sharecast News) - European shares were 2% lower at midday on Monday as investors continued to fret about the pace of interest rate rises and growing US/Russian tensions over Ukraine. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid further into the red from the opening as investors eyed a possible Russian attack...
FXStreet.com

Stock slide continues

Overview: Equity markets are fragile after last week's rout, while bond markets have extended their recovery. The dollar is mostly firmer to start the new week. Japan, China, and Taiwan saw equities advance, but not enough to offset weakness elsewhere, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index was off around 0.75%. It fell by 1.7% last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 fell for the first three weeks of the year and is off another 2.1% today. US futures have surrendered their early gains. Bonds are bid. The US 10-year that had toyed with 1.90% three days ago, is approaching 1.70%. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp lower and the periphery is outperforming the core. China's 10-year benchmark yield was around 2.77% at the end of last year and is now by 2.67%. It looks to be on its way toward 2.50%. Meanwhile, the dollar is mostly firmer. The yen and Swiss franc appear the most resilient. The Australian dollar and Scandis are leading the declining currencies. Among emerging markets, the Turkish lira, Philippine peso, and Chinese yuan are firm, but most others are lower, led by the Russian rouble. It has fallen by around 5% over the past four weeks and down another .75% today. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index, which has risen for the past three weeks is off for the second consecutive session. Turning to the commodity complex, gold is firm, though holding below last week's high just shy of $1848. March WTI is steady and slightly heavier, slipping below $85, after falling for the last two sessions. US natgas prices are around 2.7% lower after falling 6.2% last week. European gas prices have surged almost 12% higher, recouping last week's 4.9% loss in full. Iron ore prices are snapping a four-day, nearly 11% advance. Copper is around 1.8% softer, cutting last week's gains by more than half.
Life Style Extra

US close: Major indices sharply lower as bond yields remain in focus

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower again on Friday as Netflix weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and bond yields eased off somewhat but remained elevated. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.30% at 34,265.37, while the S&P 500 was 1.89% softer at 4,397.94 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.72% weaker at 13,768.92.
WAVY News 10

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
