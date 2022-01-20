2 people hurt after a vehicle drove off a steep embankment in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle went over an embankment, hurting two people in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Marinera Street. The early reports showed that a couple was backing out of their driveway and went too far when the vehicle drove off a steep embankment. On arrival, emergency responders rescued two people.

One victim was safely raised to the street by 4:30 p.m. while the second was raised to the road shortly before 5 p.m. Both the victims did not receive any serious injuries as a result of the accident. The vehicle was dragged from the ravine and impounded. No other information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

January 20, 2022

Source: King 5