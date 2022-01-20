20-year-old Damion Isom injured after a single-vehicle crash in Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)

Authorities identified 20-year-old Damion Isom, from Hermiston, as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision Monday in Walla Walla County.

The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Highway 730 near Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County, approximately 15 miles east of Pasco at about 9:30 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Damion Isom was traveling east when he failed to maintain control of his 2017 Hyundai Elantra and crashed into a rock wall. The force of the collision caused the car to flip over.

On arrival, paramedics rushed him by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in unknown condition. The Elantra was totaled in the accident. Reports later added that the cause of the crash was distracted driving, and Isom was cited for driving with wheels off roadway. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 20, 2022

Source: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin