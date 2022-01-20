ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

20-year-old Damion Isom injured after a single-vehicle crash in Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0dqo8rXg00

Authorities identified 20-year-old Damion Isom, from Hermiston, as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision Monday in Walla Walla County.

The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Highway 730 near Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County, approximately 15 miles east of Pasco at about 9:30 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Damion Isom was traveling east when he failed to maintain control of his 2017 Hyundai Elantra and crashed into a rock wall. The force of the collision caused the car to flip over.

On arrival, paramedics rushed him by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in unknown condition. The Elantra was totaled in the accident. Reports later added that the cause of the crash was distracted driving, and Isom was cited for driving with wheels off roadway. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 20, 2022

Source: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 63-year-old John Skubic who died after a bicycle crash in Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)

Authorities identified 63-year-old John Skubic, of Poulsbo, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle crash Friday in Kitsap County. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Central Valley Road. According to the investigation reports, a 28-year-old man driving on Central Valley Road went onto the shoulder and hit the bicycle, driven by John Skubic.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

37-year-old man dead after a single-car crash near Frederickson (Frederickson, WA)

On late Saturday night, a 37-year-old man lost his life following a rollover crash near Frederickson. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at approximately 10:14 p.m. at 176th Street East and 70th Avenue East. The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV flipped over and struck a bunch of things, including a light pole and fence.
FREDERICKSON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Walla Walla County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a car plunges off overpass near Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Sunday, two people suffered injuries after their car went off an overpass and landed on the freeway below near Tacoma. As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on State Route 509. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 1999 Volvo sedan was traveling towards downtown Tacoma on SR-509 when the driver hit a barrier, went over it and plunged from SR 509 to the southbound lanes of Interstate 705.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Jose Munoz Lazo and 4 others hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

24-year-old Jose Munoz Lazo and four others were injured after a suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning in Pasco. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of 395 Northbound and I-182 Westbound near the Tri-Cities airport at 2 AM. The early reports showed that a vehicle driven by Jose Munoz Lazo, of Kennewick, was in the process of merging onto 182 westbound from SR 395 when Munoz-Lazo failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle flipped before coming to a rest on its roof.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wa#Hyundai#Elantra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Jaime Ramirez-Pacheco and a 17-year-old boy injured in a head-on crash (East Wenatchee, WA)

On Friday, 21-year-old Jaime Ramirez-Pacheco and a 17-year-old boy were hurt following a head-on crash in East Wenatchee. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on SR 28, just below S. Kentucky Avenue moments before 10:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that 17-year-old East Wenatchee resident was traveling east on SR 28 while 21-year-old Jaime Ramirez-Pacheco was going in the opposite direction. At some point of time, Jaime went over the centerline and crashed head-on into the boy’s vehicle.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

34-year old Bradley Allen Anders dead, Amanda Jean Clifford injured in a single-car crash (Rutherford County, TN)

34-year old Bradley Allen Anders dead, Amanda Jean Clifford injured in a single-car crash (Rutherford County, TN)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, 34-year old Bradley Allen Anders, from Smyrna, lost his life while 25-year old Amanda Jean Clifford, of Woodbury, suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Roman A Zhuchenya hospitalized after a rollover crash west of Quincy (Quincy, WA)

On Friday morning, 22-year-old Roman A Zhuchenya, from Portland, suffered injuries following a rollover crash west of Quincy. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on State Route 28 in which a box truck was involved. The early reports showed that Roman A Zhuchenya was driving a 2000 International truck west on SR 28 when he traveled off the highway and overcorrected, causing the truck to flip and block the highway.
QUINCY, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy