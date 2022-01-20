Officials identified 66-year old Mark Meyer who died after a car crash in Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Authorities identified 66-year old Mark Meyer, of Sedro-Woolley, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Skagit County.

The fatal car crash took place at about 8:23 p.m. on State Route 11 and Blanchard Road. According to the investigation reports, 66-year old Mark Meyer was heading Northbound on Blanchard Road in a green 1995 Subaru Legacy when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Just then, his vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, went down an embankment, flipped and ended up in the ditch of Northbound State Route 11.

Meyer was not buckled up at the time of the collision. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Next of kin notification was completed by the Skagit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The car was impounded for safe keeping by Carl’s Towing. No further details were provided.

An investigation continues.

Source: Skagit Breaking