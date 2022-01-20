ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Officials identified 81-year-old Margaret I Keehn who died after a crash in Whatcom County (Ferndale, WA)

 5 days ago
Officials identified 81-year-old Margaret I Keehn, from Bellingham, as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Whatcom County.

The fatal car crash took place at about 11:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, the woman driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Aveo did not follow a stop sign at Slater Road and was T-boned by a semi-tanker truck carrying gas while crossing Ferndale Road. A Lummi Nation Police officer, who had been closing westbound Slater Road to allow a funeral procession to turn from Ferndale Road, witnessed the accident.

After the procession had passed, the officer allowed westbound traffic to continue and was following the procession. The officers stated that he saw Keehn’s car traveling southbound on Ferndale Road and ran the stop sign at Slater. The car was then hit by the semi-truck driven by a 61-year-old Bellingham man, which had resumed westbound on Slater after the funeral procession had passed.

Reports further added that the semi driver had the right of way, and he tried to stop to avoid the collision. The tanker was carrying fuel, but it was not spilled as a result of the accident. Keehn was not buckled up at that time. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash. Slater and Ferndale roads were shut down in the area as crews worked at the scene. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

January 20, 2022

Source: The Bellingham Herald

