American Airlines loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, boosted by strong travel demand during the holiday season. U.S. carriers benefited from millions of Americans flying in November and December, with the Transportation Security Administration screening https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2021/12/07/near-pre-pandemic-travel-volumes-expected-continue-through-december...

MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
ECONOMY
BBC

Cathay Pacific annual loss narrows to as little as $720m

Cathay Pacific has said its annual loss for last year narrowed to as little as HK$5.6bn (£530m; $720m) even as Hong Kong remained under tight coronavirus travel restrictions. It is much smaller than 2020's loss and far less than analysts forecast. The improvement was driven by strong cargo demand...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss

DALLAS, Texas: American Airlines has reported losses of $931 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, officials have said the Omicron Covid surge will slow the airline's recovery by two to three months. American Airline's first-quarter revenues are also expected to be 20 to 22 percent lower than the...
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

American Airlines Kowtows To Union Demands For Service Cuts

UPDATE: American Airlines has kowtowed to the demands of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) and will reduce service onboard in all cabins. As noted by AA insider JonNYC, the following cuts will be introduced effective January 26, 2022 for an unspecified duration:. Flagship Routes. First Class – the...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

American Airlines (AAL) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

AAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 loss (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.42 cents per share compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.51. Quarterly loss per share was also narrower than the year-ago loss of $3.86. American Airlines Group Inc. Price and EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Travelers, American Airlines, Signet Jewelers and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Travelers (TRV) – The insurance company reported a quarterly profit of $5.20 per share, well above the $3.86 consensus estimate, with revenue also beating analyst forecasts. Travelers benefited from stronger results in investment income and underwriting, and its stock added 2.5% in the premarket.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; American Airlines Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.92% to 35,352.17 while the NASDAQ rose 1.61% to 14,570.49. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.06% to 4,581.00. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 69,808,350 cases with around 880,970 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 38,218,770 cases and 487,710 deaths, while Brazil reported over 23,420,860 COVID-19 cases with 621,920 deaths. In total, there were at least 339,709,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,584,780 deaths.
STOCKS
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Expects Pre-Tax Loss Of Up To $1.2 Billion

American Airlines released an investor update covering the fourth quarter of 2021. While the recovery has continued, American expects its revenue to still be down compared to 2019, with an expected net loss of up to $1.2 billion. This comes out to a pretax margin of between approximately -12% and -13%. While the recovery continues, American has yet to return to profitability. With its fourth-quarter earnings call scheduled for next week, the airline will likely provide more details about how it expects the recovery and its financial performance to turn out.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Airline chiefs demand return to ‘restriction-free’ international travel

Restriction-free international travel should be immediately restored “at the very least” for the fully vaccinated, UK airline bosses have urged the government today (Monday). In a letter to health secretary Sajid Javid, they argue that international travel is one of the few areas where there is no return...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Ryanair expects higher Europe fares in the sector this summer

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair expects a 10-15% fall in available short-haul seats across Europe next summer to push up average fares in the sector compared to pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive told journalists on Thursday. “The macro view of this is that there are less seats in Europe, so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE

