ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What to Do When Your Teenager Gets Arrested

By Sam Olp
northeastohioparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a parent, you may spend your entire life teaching your children right from wrong and putting them on the path to success. However, we all make mistakes, which means your children are also capable of making them. If your teenager has been arrested for a misdemeanor, you may...

www.northeastohioparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

8 things parents should never say to a child

Have your parents ever told you something that, to this day, still makes you tear up every time you think about it?. Our words hold so much more power than we realize, especially over others. But most of us don’t even realize that we’ve said something wrong until it’s too...
KIDS
marriage.com

What to Do When a Woman Is Flirting With Your Husband

So a friend invites you to her wedding anniversary. You’re excited since your entire friend’s circle will be there. But then again, so will be Anne with all her antics. Anne is a good friend, but lately, she’s been acting strangely whenever your husband is around. Am...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
todaysparent.com

What it’s like to hear “everyone will get Omicron” when your kid is high-risk

Whenever my son starts to run a fever, it sends me into a panic. He is one of those people you hear about in the abstract but maybe not one of the people you know. The term they use to refer to people like him is “medically fragile”—he was born with a rare disease, he has a profound intellectual disability, global developmental delay, and autism. This doesn’t necessarily mean he’s “in poor health”—rather, it means there are underlying, complicating factors that could take something that seems innocent and simple—like a childhood fever—and turn it into something really bad.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Mason
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law is coming between my mother and me'

My mother-in-law moved in with us after her husband died and while it had always been on the cards and there’s plenty of room for her to live semi-independently, it’s started to get me down. I thought we had a good relationship but she’s becoming more controlling, opening household bills addressed to my husband or me and so on. She has also become quite nosy, asking where I have been if I go out and sulking if I am back later than I said I would be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Some kids did the One Chip Challenge - and ended up in hospital

A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized. A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider. The students, some...
LODI, CA
Upworthy

Parents are sharing the things they keep repeating to their kids who just never listen

Parenting can seem a lot like parroting. You repeat the same demands over and over again. “Get in the car,” “Put on your shoes,” “Stop putting your finger in the light socket “ … the list goes on and on. As parents, we don’t want to sound like a nag; we’d like them to listen the first time, but sometimes it seems impossible. No parent is perfect nor any child, so the struggle continues.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Greatest Harm to a Child?

The list of disconnecting childhood experiences is long. Adults spend much of their lifetime trying to repair the disconnection that started in childhood. If one understands our millions-year-old history as a species, the lifeways of mammals and other nurturing species, it’s easy to notice many violations these days of the standards that developed over the course of evolution for raising offspring. Evolution prepared us for nearly constant immersion in enjoyable social relations at every age. Technical-industrial culture is focused on wage work, money-making, and immersion in technologies. We did not evolve for this.
KIDS
higherperspectives.com

Non-Negotiable Things Good Men Never Do In Relationships

What makes a man "good"? Is it how he controls his emotions? How he loves? How he communicate? We say what makes him "good' is the way that he treats his partner. Romantic relationships are the most intimate kinds of relationships that a person can have. They can bring out the best in people just like they can bring out the worst. While good versus bad isn't definitive and is more like a grey space that can depend on a case-by-case basis, the following are non-negotiables that no good man would ever do in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Russell Bishop – the ‘wicked’ child killer

Russell Bishop was seen as a “cowardly” paedophile who spent most of his adult life in denial over the Babes in the Wood murders.During his 2018 trial, prosecutor Brian Altman QC described him as “an abusive, aggressive, controlling man” who was capable of “extreme sexual violence”.But when called to account for his crimes, the predator hid behind “cowardly” lies and even cast himself as the victim before refusing to carry on.Growing up in Brighton on the south coast, Bishop was the youngest of Sylvia and Roy Bishop’s five sons.Mrs Bishop, described in court as a “domineering” matriarch, was a successful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

My Husband Won’t Let Me Quit My Job

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both have full-time jobs. He has an “important” job and tends to work 60-plus-hour weeks and travel at least twice a month. My 9-to-5 job is often interrupted or truncated by family needs—think doing school drop-off while my husband is traveling, responding to school nurse phone calls, bringing kids to doctor appointments, planning social calendars, and coordinating/delivering kids to all of their activities. I also, like most women, do the majority of the housework. I’m making dinner while eating my lunch, folding laundry during meetings, and grabbing activity slots while working. My work is getting a raw deal, as I’m skimping on hours that I have to document. (My husband says that I shouldn’t be so uptight about working my stated hours.) Traveling for my job is a whole other thing, which usually involves asking my out-of-town parents to come and watch the kids.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Oakland Press

What to do when feeling lost in retirement

Last year, my husband Joel, then 65, retired from a 30+ year career as an IT consultant. Initially, he reveled in his newfound freedom. But over time, the leisurely life lost its luster and Joel seemed a little lost himself. Now as a retirement coach, I wasn’t alarmed by Joel’s...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy