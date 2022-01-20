Flammable Bubbles STEM Demo With Great Lakes Science Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to freeze a bubble!. On a day that temperatures are in the single digits or lower, you want to bundle up and head outside with your bubbles. Try to make sure it is a relatively calm day so your bubble does not pop quickly. If you do not have bubbles, you can make your own. To make your own, mix a cup of water, two tablespoons of corn syrup with four tablespoons of dish soap. Next, blow bubbles and try to catch one on your wand. Sit it down and watch it freeze! You should see tiny ice crystals all over the bubble if you look closely! If you have a hard time seeing your ice crystals you will know your bubble is frozen when it goes from a clear color to more of a milky color.

