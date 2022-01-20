Finnish investment arm supports divestment to enable Cargotec-Konecranes merger

HELSINKI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Finnish government’s investment arm supports divestments required by competition authorities to enable a merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in which it is the second largest owner, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The plan to merge Finnish cargo-handling machinery maker Cargotec and engineering company Konecranes was announced in October 2020, when it was estimated the combined company would have a market value of around 4.5 billion euros ($5.11 billion).

The deal was held up by EU and UK regulators here but last month the two Finnish companies proposed to divest parts of their business to facilitate the merger of equals.

The state investor’s chief executive said Solidium still wanted the deal and that possible divestment remedies had been discussed with majority owners from the outset.

“We decided to back the merger with and despite (possible divestments),” Solidium’s Chief Executive Antti Makinen told Reuters.

In December, the companies said they would commit to divesting Konecranes’ forklift business and Cargotec’s port automation business if authorities approved the merger.

The European Commission’s competition authority was originally expected to rule on the matter on Jan. 13 but postponed its decision until March 3.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)