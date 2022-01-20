ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Finnish investment arm supports divestment to enable Cargotec-Konecranes merger

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

HELSINKI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Finnish government’s investment arm supports divestments required by competition authorities to enable a merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in which it is the second largest owner, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The plan to merge Finnish cargo-handling machinery maker Cargotec and engineering company Konecranes was announced in October 2020, when it was estimated the combined company would have a market value of around 4.5 billion euros ($5.11 billion).

The deal was held up by EU and UK regulators here but last month the two Finnish companies proposed to divest parts of their business to facilitate the merger of equals.

The state investor’s chief executive said Solidium still wanted the deal and that possible divestment remedies had been discussed with majority owners from the outset.

“We decided to back the merger with and despite (possible divestments),” Solidium’s Chief Executive Antti Makinen told Reuters.

In December, the companies said they would commit to divesting Konecranes’ forklift business and Cargotec’s port automation business if authorities approved the merger.

The European Commission’s competition authority was originally expected to rule on the matter on Jan. 13 but postponed its decision until March 3.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Finnish dock workers block UPM deliveries to support strike

HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dock workers on Monday began a blockade of forestry group UPM’s paper and pulp deliveries at Finnish ports, as warned by Finnish transport workers’ union AKT on Sunday. The blockade is aimed at supporting paper workers and electricians who have been on strike...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO.L) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately, on a day where its shares fell as much as 62% after the firm flagged potential insolvency. Amigo earlier in the day said it could enter insolvency if...
BUSINESS
q957.com

JPMorgan asset arm creates new team to focus on sustainable investments

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s asset management arm said on Monday it had created a new private equity team to focus on sustainable investments, the bank’s latest move to align its activities with its climate-change commitments. With an investment of up to $150 million, the team...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

GM Invests $154M at New York Facility to Support Electric Future

General Motors Co. in Detroit has announced plans to invest nearly $154 million in its Lockport Components Plant in western New York to support renovations to allow the facility to produce parts for the company’s Ultium platform. The investment will be used on renovations — set to being immediately...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Investment#Divestments#Cargotec Konecranes#The European Commission
The Independent

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
EUROPE
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Investing app Acorns, Pioneer SPAC scrap $2.2 bln merger (Jan. 18)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX.O) and investing app Acorns Grow have mutually terminated their $2.2 billion merger agreement, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The deal, announced in May last year, was originally expected to close in the second half of 2021...
BUSINESS
Dallas Business Journal

Rosewood private equity arm makes first platform investment of new year

Rosewood Private Investments acquired two petroleum companies to form a petroleum equipment distribution platform in the firm’s first portfolio investment of 2022. The Rosewood Corporation private equity subsidiary created StationServ, currently made up of Mississippi-based companies American Petroleum Sales and Service and Petroleum Equipment Company. The companies also distribute for Gilbarco, a major fuel dispenser manufacturer, across the South and Southeast.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

J&J’s investment arm joins $150M investment in digital health firm Verana

Verana Health, a company that analyzes real-world patient data to provide insights about drugs, has raised $150 million to fuel an expansion of its technology. Data from more than 20,000 healthcare providers and 70 electronic health records systems are managed by the San Francisco-based digital health company. The analysis from Verana’s technology, VeraQ, provides information for physicians, who can get a better understanding of a patient’s condition and the best treatment options, and for life science companies that use the data to guide clinical research.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Utmost Group signs up to the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment

Utmost Group has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In a statement on 14 January, it said this move demonstrated the Group's commitment to including sustainability factors in its investment decisions and ownership. Paul Thompson, Utmost Group chief executive said: "We are proud to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss and Sefcovic discuss Northern Ireland Brexit row in ‘constructive’ talks

The UK and European Union will continue “intensive discussions” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Liz Truss said.The Foreign Secretary met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday for talks aimed at making progress on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.In a joint statement, the pair said there was a “constructive atmosphere” and they will meet again next week.Officials will carry on talks this week before Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic meet to take stock of the situation..@marossefcovic and I had further talks today in Brussels. Teams continue intensive discussions 👇 pic.twitter.com/thgxjJiaJc— Liz Truss (@trussliz)...
POLITICS
Reuters

Law firm Saul Ewing taps new leader, eyes fresh expansion

(Reuters) - Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr said Monday it elected Baltimore-based partner Jason John, who headed the firm’s litigation practice and led its integration efforts after a 2017 merger, as its new managing partner and chief executive officer. He is taking over from outgoing CEO Barry Levin, who...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy