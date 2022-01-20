ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Baker Hughes posts Q4 profit as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co on Thursday reported an adjusted quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, as producers took advantage of a rise in crude prices that fueled demand for oilfield service equipment. Oil prices surged more than 50% last year on...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
StreetInsider.com

ADM posts record Q4 profit on rising biofuel demand, projects strong 2022

(Reuters) -Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a record fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it would continue to cash in on strong demand for crops and biofuel in 2022. Chicago-based ADM's earnings jumped nearly 14% in the quarter as rising biofuel demand and strong ethanol margins doubled operating profit...
Raytheon profit surges on higher air travel demand

(Reuters) -Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday posted a five-fold rise in quarterly profit as a surge in air travel during the holiday season boosted demand for its aerospace products and services. The U.S. government’s decision ahead of the holidays to open its borders to vaccinated individuals from abroad helped the...
Remy Cointreau confident on profit outlook as Q3 sales beat estimates

PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Remy Cointreau beat third-quarter sales forecasts and said it was confident that demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe would underpin profit growth this year. For the 2021/22 full year, Remy Cointreau kept a forecast of “very strong” organic growth...
Raytheon posts higher 4Q sales and profit as aviation improves

Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. posted higher earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 as its commercial aviation businesses strengthened, while its Tucson-based Missiles & Defense unit saw its sales and profit slip. The company also got some good news Tuesday when the Federal Trade Commission filed an...
Watauga Democrat

AAA: Rising oil prices dragging gas prices in Carolinas higher

CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas are being elevated even higher by the rising cost of crude oil, as the U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week with global supplies struggling to meet demand, according to a January 20 press release from AAA Carolinas. The potential increase in oil demand, coupled with lagging crude production, will only increase prices.
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
OilPrice.com

Iraq Is Preparing For Higher Oil Demand

Iraq is already scheduling crude oil shipments for delivery in March thanks to strong demand, the deputy head of the State Organization for the Marketing of Oil, or SOMO, told media in Baghdad, as quoted by Reuters. Ali Nizar also told media that Iraq's oil exports were stable this month...
texasstandard.org

A return to pre-pandemic oil demand, and limited supply, likely means higher gas prices this year

If projections from the International Energy Agency, or IEA, are accurate, the global oil market is in for another bumpy ride in 2022. Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas for Kpler, spoke with Texas Standard about what to expect this year, including how an expected return to pre-pandemic levels of oil demand could help stabilize some of the market’s volatility. But will there be enough supply to meet demand, and where do Texas oil producers fit in the equation? Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the transcript below.
Forbes

3M Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4?

3M Company is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 25. We expect 3M to likely post revenue and earnings above the street expectations, driven by a rebound in the overall economic activity. The company should continue to see robust demand outlook for its home improvement and personal safety products. That said, the chip shortage for the automotive industry may impact 3M’s automotive business.
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
hypebeast.com

PUMA Q4 Profits Rally Amid Strong Global Demand

Despite supply chain issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sportswear giant. has managed to rally sales in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, seeing healthy growth of 14%. In specific figures, sales came in at €1.7 billion EUR, or approximately $1.9 billion USD, marking a €65 million EUR increase over the same period last year. PUMA attributed its success to strong global demand and continued brand momentum, which has been consistent over the past fiscal year, achieving a roughly 32% increase in sales over 2021 to €6.8 billion EUR ($7.7 billion USD) — the highest amount ever recorded for the company.
FXStreet.com

Electricity prices lower but oil prices push higher again

Overview: Labour markets continue to be very tight with labour shortage in both the US and Euro area, adding to upward pressure on wage growth. Commodity prices are a mixed bag with electricity prices and gas prices coming down while oil has increased to new highs. Bottlenecks are still severe but has eased slightly. Freight rates have stayed at very high levels. PMI prices have peaked in US, euro and china. We look for US core inflation to rise further and peak above 6% in March 2022 before easing to 4% by end-2022. We expect euro core inflation to peak now and fall below 2% in H2.
Reuters

U.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks after crude prices fell for six weeks in a row from late October-early December. Oil prices, meanwhile, have recovered and traded at their highest since 2014 this week. Energy analysts said it usually takes about a month or two for drillers to add or remove rigs following oil price moves.
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: uptrend to linger on despite the profit-taking

Crude oil price is in the red for the third consecutive session. The market is in profit-taking mode after the over seven-year high hit earlier in the week. A build in US inventories further weighed on the commodity. Crude oil price has extended its previous losses as the market remains...
WNCY

Aluminum cans to jet fuel: inflation dominates U.S. corporate earnings

(Reuters) – Executives at U.S. companies including Monster Beverage and American Airlines have stressed on higher costs for everything from labor to raw materials in the last few days, pointing to more price increases as profit margins come under severe strain. Last year marked the largest annual rise in...
