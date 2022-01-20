ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Challenges For Advanced Packaging

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kelly, vice president of advanced packaging development and integration at Amkor, sat down with Semiconductor Engineering to talk about advanced packaging and the challenges with the technology. What follows are excerpts of that discussion. SE: We’re in the midst of a huge semiconductor demand cycle. What’s driving...

TSMC Aims To Construct Advanced Packaging Fab In Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) aims to build a new advanced packaging plant in Chiayi or Yunlin county, southern Taiwan, Digi Times Asia reports. TSM is fast revising its production roadmaps to tap the budding demand for 5/3/2nm chip manufacturing. Chiyai is more likely to be the fab...
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

Arm shipped a prototype CHERI-enabled Morello processor, SoC, and board, the first products coming from the security Morello research program that aims to make more secure hardware that will block certain common attacks. The first board prototypes are going to testing teams at Google, Microsoft, and other major stakeholders and partners across the industry and academia. The UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) Digital Security by Design (DSbD) initiative will distribute the first boards. (The UKRI funded the Morello Program, which Arm is heading up.) Arm worked with University of Cambridge to adapt its CHERI (Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions) architecture, which was developed with funding originally from DARPA and then from UKRI. SRI International and University of Cambridge both worked on the CHERI architecture and ISA — the idea behind CHERI was to create a hybrid capability architecture that codes a way to put permissions into the hardware architecture, in place of integer virtual addresses, to refer to data, code, and objects in protected ways. CHERI protects memory from some hacks. “Memory safety exploits are one of the longest standing and most challenging problems in all of software security,” said David Weston, director of enterprise and OS security, Microsoft in a press release. “Using core silicon architecture to eliminate whole classes of security issues with minimal performance impact has the opportunity to be transformative with massive positive impact, I am incredibly excited about the Morello project.” CHERI adds these architectural safety features into conventional MMU-based architectures and microarchitectures, with conventional software stacks based on virtual memory and C/C++, according to the CHERI web page. The Morello prototypes architecture is embedded into an Armv8.2-A processor, adapted from an Arm Neoverse N1 processor. The hardware is now available for testing.
Week In Review: Manufacturing, Test

Intel has announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge fabs in Ohio. Planning for the first two factories will start immediately, with construction expected to begin late in 2022. Production is expected to come online in 2025. As part of the announcement, Air Products, Applied Materials, Lam Research and Ultra Clean Technology have indicated plans to establish a physical presence in the region to support the buildout of the site, with more companies expected in the future.
Week In Review: Design, Low Power

EDA industry revenue increased 7.1% year-over-year from $2.95 billion to $3.46 billion in Q3 2021, according to the ESD Alliance. “Geographically, all regions reported double-digit growth, with product categories CAE, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, SIP, and Services also showing double-digit growth,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. The IP segment saw the largest increase, with revenue increasing 30.6% year-over-year and the four-quarters moving average increasing 22.1%. Tracked companies employed 51,182 people globally in Q3 2021, an 8.7% increase over the Q3 2020 headcount and up 2.4% compared to Q2 2021.
200mm Shortages May Persist For Years

A surge in demand for chips at more mature process nodes is causing shortages for both 200mm foundry capacity and 200mm equipment, and it shows no signs of letting up. In fact, even with new capacity coming on line this year, shortages are likely to persist for years, driving up prices and forcing significant changes across the semiconductor supply chain.
Neo and Challenger Bank Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Service Type (Loans, Mobile Banking, Checking & Savings Account, Payment & Money Transfer, and Others) and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". Access Full Report Description @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neo-and-challenger-bank-market. According...
FortifyIQ: Hardware Security Verification

What’s the best way to protect against side-channel attacks? FortifyIQ believes the answer lies at least partly in the verification process. Side channel and fault-injection attacks have been garnering more attention lately as hackers continue to branch out from software to a combination of software and hardware. This is especially worrying for safety-critical applications, such as automotive, medical, and industrial, where hacking hardware can give cybercriminals control of entire systems, as well as increasingly valuable data.
Advance engine technology shows promise for future ICE cars

Since its inception, the internal combustion engine (ICE) has shaped modern transportation. Everything from cars to airplanes to boats relies on these machines and has for quite some time. Still, some signs make it look like it may be on its way out. Estimated reading time: 5 minutes. Electric vehicles...
AUDIENCEX Launches Advanced Analytics And Data-Driven Insights To Future-proof Campaigns For Middle-market Performance Brands

AUDIENCEX, the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel advertising performance, announced a significant expansion of its analytics and insights capabilities, with a focus on the demands of the post-cookie marketer. “Through our unique approach to media mix modeling, along with our emphasis on cross-channel performance insights, we are equipping marketers...
Global High Purity N2O Market Future Challenges 2022, Production, Comprehensive Study And Current Patterns.

The Global High Purity N2O Market record begins with a short presentation on primary concerns impacting the current and future development, challenges, openings, limitations, and upcoming trends of the High Purity N2O market. This record’s goal is to represent the market requirements through depicting the data, elements, field-examined strategies, and market division. Industry Experts give perfectionist examination of limits essential to top players, along with the current-day turn of events, gross edge, piece of the pie, destiny development techniques, object assortment, object, and income.
