200mm Shortages May Persist For Years

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 4 days ago

A surge in demand for chips at more mature process nodes is causing shortages for both 200mm foundry capacity and 200mm equipment, and it shows no signs of letting up. In fact, even with new capacity coming on line this year, shortages are likely to persist for years, driving up prices...

semiengineering.com

Related
gcaptain.com

Shipping Shortages Will Persist In 2022, But Some Sellers Will Struggle With Too Much Inventory

By Sarah Schiffling (The Conversation) Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even petrol stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So are we facing another year of shortages or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Port congestion, shipping container issues to persist through the year

Port congestion, shipping container issues to persist through the year. The head of the Soy Transportation Coalition doesn’t expect West Coast port congestion and shipping container shortages to clear up anytime soon. Mike Steenhoek tells Brownfield weather, labor and pandemic-related challenges will likely remain through 2022. “We’re attaching a...
INDUSTRY
TechSpot

PC component shortages may finally be easing, says TrendForce

In brief: PC sales are usually more modest in the first few months of any given year, and this time it will be no different. However, there are signs that the supply of essential components will slowly improve in the coming months, which could help manufacturers that are still struggling to meet demand from both consumers and enterprises.
RETAIL
