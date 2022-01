2022 is a pivotal year for CFOs. Unemployment is low, and, according to Moody’s analysts, the omicron COVID-19 variant is “unlikely to derail” the economy’s “solid expansionary path.” So, why did the optimism of chief financial officers fall late last year, per the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s CFO survey. In part, it may be the looming combination of inflation, rising interest rates, and a seller’s market for labor. A large number of CFOs may be running that gauntlet for the first time in the upcoming year.

