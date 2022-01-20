Legendary Actor Clint Howard Coming To Geek’d Con In Shreveport

Horror and sci-fi master Guillermo del Toro will try something new with his next project: Children’s animation. And a musical to boot!. For the last several years, del Toro has been working on a stop-motion adaptation of the classic fairy tale Pinocchio. Just about a month removed from del Toro’s last film, the decidedly not for children Nightmare Alley, this next project is getting closer to completion. Netflix announced today that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will premiere on the service by the end of this year. They made the announcement with an first teaser for the film, which features the voice of Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, del Toro’s version of Jiminy Cricket from Disney’s Pinocchio. (in the original story, it was simply an unnamed talking cricket, so Jiminy is an invention of Disney’s.)

