Shreveport, LA

Legendary Actor Clint Howard Coming To Geek’d Con In Shreveport

By Greg Atoms
 6 days ago
Geek'd Con, Shreveport's biggest comic and pop culture event, is back for 2022!. The show will once again be at the Shreveport Convention Center in Downtown Shreveport. The 2022 edition of Geek'd Con will take place August 19th through August 21st. Guests are being announced on a regular basis...

