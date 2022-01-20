ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China’s Central Bank Cuts Five-Year Benchmark Lending Rate for First Time in 21 Months

By Duan Siyu
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Jan. 20 -- The People’s Bank of China has lowered the Loan Prime Rate, the country’s benchmark lending rate which is reset each month, for both one-year and five-year loans as part of a new round of monetary easing to underpin the economy. The five-year...

www.yicaiglobal.com

kfgo.com

Major African central banks expected to hold rates this month: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Major central banks in sub-Saharan Africa will leave interest rates unchanged in coming days, starting with Nigeria and Kenya, and followed by Ghana at the end of the month, a Reuters poll suggested on Tuesday. In a survey carried out in the past week, median forecasts...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
#Real Economy#Mortgage#Central Bank#Lpr#Pboc#Ping An Securities#Citic Securities#Rrr
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

China keeps cutting critical lending rates to shore up its economy

China keeps slashing lending rates as authorities ramp up their efforts to stave off a sharp economic slowdown. The People's Bank of China on Thursday cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.7%, the second cut to the rate in a month. December's cut was the first time the central bank touched the benchmark lending rate since April 2020, when China was in the throes of the initial coronavirus outbreak.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba, JD.com rally as China's central bank cuts key interest rate

Chinese Internet stocks surged Thursday, as an interest rate cut by China's central bank spurred a rally among the likes of Alibaba, JD.com and Weibo. Prior to U.S. stock market opening, the People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate for the second time this month, to 3.7%, in an effort to relax the country's economic policies. The move had an immediate effect on China's leading Internet and tech companies, which often react to new Beijing economic measures.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Bank pulse: Bank lending rates set to rise this year

Bank lending rates are bottoming out, and there is more than anticipated monetary policy changes pointing to increasing lending rates. While the European Central Bank is taking its time phasing out asset purchases, and is not expected to start raising rates until next year, market rates have been inching up. The 10-year Bund and swap rates ended 2021 some 50bp higher. As a result, the eurozone is likely very close to the absolute bottom in interest rates charged by banks too. This is not yet visible in bank lending rates for businesses though. Average eurozone bank rates for businesses continued to fall in November (the latest month for which data is available) to 1.38%, 11bp lower than at the start of 2021. Yet the bottoming out of rates is more visible in rates charged to households.
PERSONAL FINANCE
kfgo.com

China to cut interest rates on standing lending facility loans on Jan 21 – sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors on Friday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, following similar reductions in other liquidity tools. The borrowing cost on overnight, seven-day and one-month loans will be...
WORLD
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Lender SPDB to Issue Country’s First Bonds to Fund Property M&As

(Yicai Global) Jan. 20 -- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank will become the first Chinese lender to release bonds aimed at mergers and acquisitions in the property industry amid real estate developers' liquidity pressures. The bank will issue CNY5 billion (USD788 million) worth of debt with a three-year maturity tomorrow, the...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

China’s rate cut failed to lift HSI

China’s rate cuts were not enough to lift investor sentiment in the region. PBoC lowered its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10bps to 2.85%. The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was also cut by 10bps to 2.1%. They’re the first rate cut since April 2020. Also, the PBoC...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China’s economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the October-December quarter hit a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Monday cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, defying market expectations, to cushion any economic slowdown. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

China’s Crude Imports Fell For The First Time In 20 Years

Crude oil imports into China fell by 5.4 percent last year on an annual basis for the first time in two decades, Reuters reported citing statistical data from Beijing. According to the report, the cause of the decline was Beijing’s push to reduce fuel oversupply but targeting independent refiners with various measures aimed at curbing their appetite for oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

China's Job Market Cooled in Fourth Quarter as Economy Slows, Report Says

(Yicai Global) Jan. 21 -- China’s labor market contracted in the fourth quarter last year from the previous quarter as slowing economic growth in the second half dampened employment opportunities, according to a recent survey. The China Institute for Employment Research Index stood at 1.99 in the three months...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Provinces Aim for Ambitious 2022 Growth Targets Despite Headwinds

(Yicai Global) Jan. 25 -- By the end of January, 24 provinces and municipalities in China have released their annual GDP growth targets for the year of 2021. Although of course less than that of the previous year, an analysis published on China Banking News found that the average goal accumulated at 6.1%, bucking international forecasts which have anticipated China’s GDP as a whole to score around 5.6% for the upcoming 12 months. The targets of course vary by region, with the highest-ranking being Hainan Island who, undergoing ambitious development into a free port is aiming for 9%. On the other hand, the more established Beijing municipality stood at the lowest with 5%.
ECONOMY

