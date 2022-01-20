China’s Central Bank Cuts Five-Year Benchmark Lending Rate for First Time in 21 Months

Bank lending rates are bottoming out, and there is more than anticipated monetary policy changes pointing to increasing lending rates. While the European Central Bank is taking its time phasing out asset purchases, and is not expected to start raising rates until next year, market rates have been inching up. The 10-year Bund and swap rates ended 2021 some 50bp higher. As a result, the eurozone is likely very close to the absolute bottom in interest rates charged by banks too. This is not yet visible in bank lending rates for businesses though. Average eurozone bank rates for businesses continued to fall in November (the latest month for which data is available) to 1.38%, 11bp lower than at the start of 2021. Yet the bottoming out of rates is more visible in rates charged to households.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO