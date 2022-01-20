ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Experts’ Tips For Coping With Stress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you start the New Year off wanting to be a better, less stressed version of you? It’s a common goal, but the ongoing pandemic may make it a bit more challenging. Mental health experts recommend these research-backed tips to help channel a calmer, happier version of yourself in...

almanac.com

Stay Healthy This Winter: Tips to Bolster Mental and Physical Health

It’s been gray and cold outside. I feel washing down hot cocoa smothered in whipped cream, sinking back into my recliner, and waking up in April. But let’s touch on the simple joys, the short naps, the comforts of winter—and bolster our resolve to bolster our mental, physical, and emotional health!
lobbyobserver.org

Coping With Winter Stress

During this time of year, it’s very easy to feel stressed and overwhelmed, nonetheless during a pandemic. The days are colder, darker, and overall more tiring. School feels as if it has become more difficult just during the last few days. Many students have begun the yearly cycle of staying up until early hours of the morning, losing hours of sleep, just to finish homework. Winter stress leaves many feeling unmotivated, and makes even simple tasks feel difficult.
playbuzz.com

7 Smart Ways To Cope With Stress

If you find yourself feeling more stressed and anxious than ever, at this time we get you. The worldwide corona crisis is making us all feel lonely, overwhelmed, and unsure. What can help is prioritizing rest and relaxation with mindful activities or practices that can give you the downtime you need.
Elle

How To Deal With Anxiety - 6 Ways To Cope Better, According To Mental Health Experts

First things first. The global Coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most testing, worrying and saddening moments in recent history. As we've continuously heard over the 22 months, we are in ‘unprecedented’ times, there is a very real threat of illness – severe for some people – and the way we live our lives has been completely upended. Throw the fact in that Plan B Covid measures in England are now set to be dropped (again), it's rational and normal for anyone to have concerns, let alone experience mental health conditions like anxiety.
seattleschild.com

Kids and mental health: Psychologist’s tips for supporting young people

“It’s not easy being 13,” became a mantra around my house last year. It’s not a joke, and the challenges of childhood are not limited to any particular age. Kids are contending with a combination of school challenges, social pressures and external issues such as climate change and racial justice. Puberty tends to throw everything out of whack, as can any instability at home.
KAKE TV

Experts weigh in on mental health during Omicron variant COVID-19 surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you’re feeling over the COVID-19 pandemic or struggling with your mental health during the new Omicron variant surge, you’re not alone. Director of Development and Communications at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas Eric Litwiller said, the pandemic has always affected people’s mental health.
hypefresh.co

Anxiety: Tips on How To Quell Mental Health Disorders

At some point in life, everyone will experience anxiety; however, for some it is a chronic condition. According to Our World in Data, there are about 284 million people all over the world who suffer from anxiety disorders. Most often, these individuals are also suffering from other mental health disorders. These include bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and alcohol use. With COVID cases rising at an alarming rate, mental illness sufferers enduring onsets of episodes are at an all time. Unfortunately, many succumb to their diseases. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. In 2019, nearly 48,000 people died by suicide, with 1.38 million attempts. Although these conditions are chronic, there are ways to quell symptoms.
New Castle News

Stress comes with police work, so should mental health supports: advocates

Public scrutiny on community policing has focused attention on how law enforcement officers respond when they encounter a citizen in the midst of a mental health emergency. But where do police officers turn when experiencing their own crises?. Studies find a concerning number turn to risky behaviors, substance use and...
Medical News Today

COVID-19 decision fatigue: Expert tips on how to cope

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association published in October 2021, 32% of adults in the United States struggled to make basic decisions, such as what to wear, due to COVID-19-induced stress. Different age groups reported experiencing the phenomenon at different rates:. These findings correspond with the survey’s...
we-heart.com

How to Deal with Anxiety: Follow these simple tips to help you cope with and manage the symptoms of this common mental illness...

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions in the world. While there are many different anxiety disorders, they all share some common symptoms, including excessive worry, fear, and a feeling of unease or dread. If you are struggling with anxiety, you are not alone. There are many ways to cope with and manage the symptoms. This blog post will discuss some tips for how to deal with anxiety.
Well+Good

Working Toward a New Goal? Mental-Health Experts Suggest This Type of Journaling

At one point or another, an authority figure in your life has likely recited the intuitive benefits of goal-setting. (If you don't know where you'd like to go, how can you expect to get there?) And it's possible you've encountered the meditative, mind-clearing joys of journaling. But when you combine the two and put goals to paper through a routine practice of intention-setting journaling, you're essentially writing your way to a positive conclusion. To get there, though, it's often helpful to use intention-setting journals, the best of which are outfitted with clear prompts designed to keep your personal storyline moving forward.
wxxinews.org

Speaker to address pandemic's toll on mental health in communities of color, need for tools to cope

Communities of color have not only been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the pandemic also has taken a heavy toll on their mental health in the last two years. Psychologist Rheeda Walker, a professor and behavioral scientist at the University of Houston, said the social restrictions necessitated by the pandemic have ripped away a critical support system for people who are subject to daily discrimination and micro-aggression.
fox5ny.com

COVID Burnout: Coping with pandemic-related stress

NEW YORK - If you think you have so-called COVID burnout, you're not alone. As the coronavirus pandemic enters another year, COVID fatigue may only get worse. And professionals say it is taking a toll on our mental health. The American Psychological Association's new research shows burnout and stress are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

