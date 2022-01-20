Mental Health Experts’ Tips For Coping With Stress

At some point in life, everyone will experience anxiety; however, for some it is a chronic condition. According to Our World in Data, there are about 284 million people all over the world who suffer from anxiety disorders. Most often, these individuals are also suffering from other mental health disorders. These include bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and alcohol use. With COVID cases rising at an alarming rate, mental illness sufferers enduring onsets of episodes are at an all time. Unfortunately, many succumb to their diseases. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. In 2019, nearly 48,000 people died by suicide, with 1.38 million attempts. Although these conditions are chronic, there are ways to quell symptoms.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO