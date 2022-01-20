ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq correction gets deeper; S&P 500, Dow Jones sink in more late selling

By Kim Khan
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market falls for the third day this week as dip-buying for beaten down growth stocks evaporates in late trading again. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.3% adds losses to yesterday when it hit a correction. Megacap ethusiasm waned from early morning and the Big Six ended mostly in the red, with...

seekingalpha.com

CNBC

Jim Cramer says the stock market is getting closer to forming a bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he believes the stock market is getting closer to an investable bottom after a challenging start to the new year. However, the "Mad Money" host said the market's steep turnaround late in Thursday's session "inspired a lot of terror." That signals the market "still has...
STOCKS

