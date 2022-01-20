Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean

An Indonesian court sentenced an Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for his role in the 2002 bombings that killed more than 200 people on the resort island of Bali. The blasts, which came just over a year after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, ripped through two bars packed with foreign tourists, and remain the deadliest militant assault in Indonesia's history. Zulkarnaen, a high-ranking member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) militant group, was on trial for the Bali bombings as well as several other attacks carried out by a special unit under his command. He "is guilty of committing terrorism and is sentenced to 15 years behind bars", said the presiding judge at East Jakarta District Court, punishing him for assisting militants, hiding information about attacks and his association with the JI cell.

