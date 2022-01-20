ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean

Cover picture for the articleSANUR, Indonesia (Reuters) – A batch of 40 turtle hatchlings waddled towards the sea in Indonesia on Thursday as part of a release on a beach on the country’s most popular resort island of Bali. The turtles, of the olive ridley and hawksbill species, were rescued from...

