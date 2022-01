The Genshin Impact Divine Bridle and the Hyperion’s Dirge World Quest is all that stands between you and completing the Phaethon’s Syrtos Quest. Unfortunately, finding the Divine Bridle is one of the hardest things to do in Enkanomiya. Not just because you’ll have to figure out what it is, how to get it, and where to find the ‘three offerings’, but also because you’ll have to complete three difficult combat challenges.

