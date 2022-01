One of the biggest things that still plagues Google today is the level of trust from its users when it comes to privacy concerns. As a data company, they rely on gathering user information to help them build better products and services. It's a double-edged sword since making a custom experience is challenging without giving up some of your user data. It has been said that Google knows too much about you; however, users have more control over their data nowadays than ever before.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO