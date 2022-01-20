ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Fading Echo

By Rick Levin
eugeneweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a lifelong lover of movies, I’ve been blessed to experience now and again what I can only describe as a divine convergence — that rare moment when the movie I’m watching aligns so immaculately with my state of mind that the whole thing takes on an almost mystical relevance, forever...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ and the New Rules of Fandom

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Twenty-five years later and audiences still have something to scream about. Scream, the iconic slasher series created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson has seen its share of changes over the years: script leaks, new faces, navigating around a successful parody franchise, a TV series, the waning popularity of slasher films, and the death of the dream weaver himself, Wes Craven. Despite all of that, or perhaps because of it, Scream is back and better than ever with its fifth theatrical installment, simply titled Scream. Although Craven and Williamson are no longer the minds behind...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong Join Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have landed a who’s who for their whodunit sequel Murder Mystery 2. Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva are joining the franchise alongside Sandler and Aniston, with Adeel Akhtar and John Kani set to return as their characters from the 2019 film. Jeremy Garelick will be taking over directing duties. James Vanderbilt is behind the screenplay. Murder Mystery starred Sandler and Aniston as a husband and wife who, while on a European vacation, were framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. According to Netflix, the movie became the streaming service’s most watched feature of 2019. Plot details for the follow-up are being kept under wraps, but filming is currently underway in Hawaii. Sandler and Allen Covert will produce for Happy Madison, with Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith are acting as executive producers.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast. Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning. “Murder Mystery” was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records upon its 2019 debut with the streamer reporting close to 30.9 million households tuned in over the first 3 days of release. “Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans’ aptly named “Resurrection” may never quite reach “Possession” levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of . There have been any number of basic psychological thrillers about strong women who get dismissed as “hysterical” and/or gaslit into self-doubt when they...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Responds to Chris Noth’s Firing From ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is weighing in after The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth exited the show amid assault allegations against him. During a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), Latifah called it “still surreal” that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural. The network announced its decision to drop him on Dec. 20 following The Hollywood Reporter reporting earlier in the month that two women had accused the Sex and the City alum of sexual assault. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said in the new interview. “That’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Videogamer.com

The Faded Glories of God of War

The first thing you see, in God of War, is its hero, Kratos, all scowls and skin like cement, standing by a tree. The goatee of his younger days has given way to a forest of beard, jangled with rime, and there is something grave in his features—not only serious but death-filled, and buried deep. Moments later, he brandishes an axe and fells the tree. This tells us two things. One, that he is fixed upon a fairy tale task, given that the trunk bore the luminous yellow palm print of his late wife, Faye. And, two, that he is keen to cut down the past, hacking through its roots even as they writhe through the cold soil of the present.
RELIGION
Vulture

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Is a Dirge, a Mirror, and an Echo, Echo, Echo

The Weeknd is dead, and his latest album, Dawn FM, is the sound of purgatory. On his previous project, After Hours, Abel Tesfaye seemingly killed off his character with an overdose in the back of an ambulance. At the end of the album, having succumbed to the “Blinding Lights” of fame and excess, he closed out the record with “Until I Bleed Out,” where he sings “I can’t move, I’m so paralyzed.”
MUSIC

