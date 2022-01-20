Americans Worry About Their Health More in the Winter

Anxiety and depression drive some teens to recreational marijuana as a way to self-medicate. But that coping strategy can backfire. Health advocacy groups indicate a link between marijuana use and an increased chance for mental health problems. The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, for instance, both list a correlation to schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites those risks plus temporary psychosis – “not knowing what is real, hallucinations and paranoia” – on its list of mental health implications for dope users.
