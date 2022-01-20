ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Americans Worry About Their Health More in the Winter

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans worry about their health and wellness more...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Pet Owners Worry About Their Lonely Pets

Pet owners are worried about their animal's anxiety. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Spot Pet Insurance.
PETS
Daily Fort Worth

“I regret it now, it’s the worst thing I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Vaccine hesitant man regrets for not taking the vaccine after spending 3 months in hospital

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the last couple of weeks has been on the rise and the trend is expected to continue in the upcoming period until the end of month. According to the health experts, the Omicron peak is expected to take place somewhere between mid-January to the end of month when the country is about to record the highest number of cases in this winter wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Buzz60#Onepoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55. FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals.
FITNESS
checkupnewsroom.com

Mental Health Experts Worry About Increasing Marijuana Use Among Kids During COVID

Anxiety and depression drive some teens to recreational marijuana as a way to self-medicate. But that coping strategy can backfire. Health advocacy groups indicate a link between marijuana use and an increased chance for mental health problems. The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, for instance, both list a correlation to schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites those risks plus temporary psychosis – “not knowing what is real, hallucinations and paranoia” – on its list of mental health implications for dope users.
MENTAL HEALTH
ktoe.com

COVID ICU cases drop but health officials still worried about omicron variant

COVID cases in intensive care dropped significantly from 374 in mid-December to 255 at the end of last week — that as omicron cases increase and state health officials warned Friday that Minnesota’s health system is the most hard-pressed since the start of the pandemic, because of high numbers of *other* illnesses. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says given that situation, it’s crucial that Minnesotans be vaccinated, boosted, mask and social-distance:
MINNESOTA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Should You Claim Social Security Early if You’re Worried About Your Health?

Many factors need to be taken into account when deciding when to claim Social Security. For most people, waiting to start benefits until well after the earliest eligibility age of 62 is advisable. Doing so can result in a higher monthly income and a better chance of maxing out lifetime benefits.
HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

Unions worry about teachers mental health during pandemic

Staff shortages and the constant back and forth of going remote are weighing heavy on teachers. More than two years into this pandemic and many are reaching their breaking point. Union leaders told ABC 33/40 teachers are frustrated and overworked. “They feel like they’re doing the best that they can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Another thing to worry about

I’ve been struck over the last several years by how often the term “worry” seems to crop up, especially in headlines about current events. Some real examples: “Consumers worry about inflation.” “Americans worry about vaccine passports.” “Worry burnout is real.”. Google’s Ngram,...
BUSINESS
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Learn more about dementia

Attend the 2022 dementia conference on Feb. 17 in BH. Coping with Dementia LLC’s eighth-annual conference for family care partners will take place Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills. The day-long conference, which will include lunch, is free and open...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy