Remember "flawless" skin? Magazines (ahem) that would urge you to smooth this, even out that? Ads promising to hide imperfections? What were we all so afraid of? That people might realize that underneath the artifice we are actually human? In a world where we are one filter away from erasing reality completely, perhaps nothing is more important than seeing a person for who they truly are. Because, as the poet told us, beauty is truth, truth beauty — that is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO