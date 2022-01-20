ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Official "Pack" Teaser Trailer

Cover picture for the articleJoin the pack for a new journey through the Lost World. Possum brothers Crash and...

Collider

‘Against the Ice’ Trailer Reveals the True Story of an Icy Adventure Featuring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Netflix has just dropped a trailer for their latest feature film and there should be a warning attached: may cause heavy breathing and frequent nail-biting. Based on the memoir by Ejnar Mikkelsen, Against the Ice stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Mikkelsen, an Arctic explorer who is bound and determined to find the diaries of the Mylius-Erichsen expedition: diaries that would prove that the previously held understanding of the shape of the East Greenland coast was a myth, erroneous and presumably self-serving to the United States.
MOVIES
IGN

The Book of Boba Fett - Official Event Teaser Trailer

Check out the new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). After returning to Tatooine and claiming territory previously ruled by Jabba the Hutt, the duo will need to do their best to protect it. New The Book of Boba Fett episodes stream on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
IGN

Midnight Ghost Hunt - Official Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Watch the cinematic teaser for upcoming 4v4 hide-and-seek game, Midnight Ghost Hunt. Playing as a ghost, you'll be able to possess different pieces of furniture while keeping your distance from the hunters. As a ghost hunter, your job is simple: find and destroy all the ghosts before midnight. Once the clock strikes midnight, the tables turn and the ghosts (including those who've been caught) will return to take out the hunters. Midnight Ghost Hunt is available to wishlist now.
VIDEO GAMES
Boston Herald

Simon Pegg kept up the heat, now Buck Wild has own ‘Ice Age’ tale

There’s a reason Simon Pegg is voicing the title character in Friday’s theatrical release “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.” In one word, it’s perseverance. “I’ve been dropping hints about this for 12 years and Lori will attest to this,” Pegg, 51, said in a virtual press conference with the “Ice Age” series producer Lori Forte and “Buck Wild” director John C. Donkin.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Teaser Trailer For Adam Nelson’s THE MIRE

Back in 2021, director Adam Nelson joined the Movies In Focus podcast to talk about his low budget thriller, The Mire. Adam was in the middle of crowdfunding the film and gearing-up to start shooting the Chris Watt scripted feature. The film, as they say, is now in the can and the first teaser trailer has dropped online. You can check it out below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Lion King’ on All-Time Global List

Holdovers Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the U.S. box office amid the ongoing omicron surge and a lack of high-profile new movies. Still, No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66 billion) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) to become the No. 6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69 billion in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to No. 1 in its sixth weekend with an estimated $14.1 million from 3,705 theaters...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Fans Hyped After Trailer Teaser

Moon Knight got a teaser trailer ahead of a bigger look on Monday. Fans of the character are over the moon about what they've seen from Oscar Isaac's Disney+ series so far. They got a taste of Ethan Hawke's villain as well and that sent the Internet into overdrive. If you're looking for more Moon Knight content, you won't have to wait very long. Disney is rolling out a full trailer during NFL Wild Card Playoffs action on Monday night.
NFL
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives “World Of Adventure” Trailer

Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The trailer provides a brief recap of the game’s new features, including the Hisui region, the quest to complete the pokedex, and crafting, although it does not appear to show that much new footage. Check it out below:. Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trigon: Space Story - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Take a look at Trigon, an upcoming sci-fi strategy roguelike game where you are the captain and must lead and inspire your crew, build your ship, explore and unravel the secrets of the universe. The game features the ability to outfit your star cruiser with more than 70 types of weapons, moral decisions to make, and more. Trigon: Space Story launches in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 - Predator Pack Launch Trailer

The predator equipment pack for Bassmaster Fishing 2022 brings a set of four new boat wraps, new rods, lures, and reels from companies like Bagley, 13 Fishing, and more, as well as a set of in-game Mastery Challenges to complete to unlock the Inferno cosmetic items for boats and outfits to the sports angling simulator game. Bassmaster Fishing 2022's predator equipment pack is available now.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

LEAP - Official Announcement Trailer

LEAP is a fast-paced, online multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic battles with up to 60 players, each armed to the teeth. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans - whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal.
VIDEO GAMES
Entertainment
Movies
IGN

The Batman's Theme Brings Back Memories of the Animated Series

If the epic tunes at the end of the trailer for The Batman tickled your inner dark knight, good news: You can listen to the whole thing right now and pick it up on music services at 9 PM PST. The theme is composed by Michael Giacchino, composer on films...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – A World Of Adventure Trailer Released

The hype train for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is speeding towards the January 28 launch date, and Nintendo has added another new trailer to the pile. The new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is called “A world of adventure awaits in Hisui.” The trailer gives players a look at how collecting materials and crafting will be “pivotal to success.” Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gasoline Alley - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Gasoline Alley, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa. Gasoline Alley tells the story of a savage Hollywood murder set in present-day Los Angeles. Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a reformed ex-con, is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence. Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A. The movie also stars Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, Kenny Wormald, Rick Salomon, Steve Eastin, and Tracey "The Doc" Curry. Gasoline Alley, directed by Edward John Drake, arrives in theaters, digital, and On Demand on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Breakout: Recharged - Teaser Trailer

Breakout: Recharged, the reimagined revival of the arcade game, launches on February 10, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Atari VCS, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Watch the trailer for a look at gameplay and more in Breakout: Recharged, which features an endless mode, local co-op play, an all-new rail gun, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25. Viking armies assemble and attack the English in order to avenge the death of fellow Vikings in the clip released on Tuesday. The teaser...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 Amid a Flurry Of New Release Dates

Paramount+ has officially ordered Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to "engage," with the streaming giant announcing that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. The news was included among a raft of Star Trek updates from Paramount+, including a release date for Star Trek: Picard and a second season for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the retro series starring Captain Christopher Pike. It's all part of Paramount's sustained push for the franchise, which has enjoyed a revival since Discovery first came on the scene back in 2017.
TV SERIES

