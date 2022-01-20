The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Official "Pack" Teaser Trailer

Holdovers Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the U.S. box office amid the ongoing omicron surge and a lack of high-profile new movies. Still, No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66 billion) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) to become the No. 6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69 billion in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to No. 1 in its sixth weekend with an estimated $14.1 million from 3,705 theaters...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO