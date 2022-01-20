ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SecZetta And Strivacity Announce Joint Offering to Automate Third-party Identity Risk Management and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)

By Alex Hardoby
 4 days ago

Solution offers easy-to-use risk-based access for partners and consultants – including vendors, consultants, and bots – with just a few clicks. Fall River, Mass. & Herndon, Va. – January 20, 2022 – SecZetta, a leading provider of third-party identity risk solutions, today announced a new partnership with Strivacity, a no-code customer...

