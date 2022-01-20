SecZetta And Strivacity Announce Joint Offering to Automate Third-party Identity Risk Management and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)

With increased digitization of everything post-pandemic, cybersecurity has become a top concern for global CEOs with almost half planning to increase cybersecurity investment by 9%, according to PwC. Since 85% of breaches involve human error, throwing more money at the problem by buying the latest cybersecurity technology may hit a point of diminishing returns. At its core, cybersecurity isn’t just a technical problem, it’s a human problem. Organizations need more than technology—they need employees as both their first and last line of defense; employees who embrace security awareness and who identify, avoid and flag activities and items that are of a suspicious nature.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO