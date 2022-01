This week will see the debut of Peacemaker, the first live-action series set within the DC Films universe. Not only does the James Gunn-led project feature the return of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), but it introduces a number of new characters and actors into his orbit. Among them is Chukwudi Iwuji, who portrays new character Clemson Murn across the series. Even before Peacemaker's premiere, it was revealed that Iwuji and Gunn would be collaborating once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor being cast in a major, mysterious role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn confirmed the news on social media this past November, calling Iwuji "one of the best actors" he's ever worked with.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO