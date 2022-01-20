ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Peanut, Oats, and Jaggery Balls [Vegan]

By Namita Tiwari
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small pinch salt (avoid if using peanut butter) Take peanuts in a baking tray. Preheat oven to 300°F. Set timer for 15 minutes. Toast the peanuts till they begin to crackle and turn golden. Or, take peanuts...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Breakfast Sandwich [Vegan]

Vegan butter (nut-free if needed) 8 slices Italian bread or vegan bread of choice (gluten-free if needed) 4 slices store-bought vegan Cheddar cheese, or 1 cup (113 g) Cheddar shreds (or store-bought), divided (nut-free if needed) 2 medium-sized ripe avocados, peeled and pitted. 1 batch Tofu Scramble (gluten-free if needed)
RECIPES
Mashed

Steak In Red Wine Sauce Recipe

One of the best drink pairings for a delicious steak is a nice glass of red wine. The wine helps to draw even more flavor out of the meat with every sip, making the two a wonderful complement for each other, providing great balance. While pouring a glass of wine...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

CABBAGE AND SMOKED SAUSAGE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cabbage and Smoked Sausage from My Productive Backyard. Our other featured recipes include: Cake Mix Waffles from Dance Around the Kitchen, Mexican Ground Beef Casserole from Back To My Southern Roots and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Shrimp Delicate!
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Peanuts#Food Drink
Mashed

Easy Pasta Skewers Recipe

Pasta and fast food, where do they meet? Look no further than the Mashed table. With TikTok inspo in tow, recipe developer Susan Olayinka, founder of The Flexible Fridge, has graced us with a tasty, flexible dish. This is a quick fix you'll have ready in 30 minutes. Busy Mommas, this is your time to shine. College kids, how about regal rigatoni on a budget? These air fryer pasta skewers are perfect as a hearty appetizer or a party-time snack, and guess who's here for it? That's right. We have all the info and tips you'll need to have dinner wrapped in a snap. This dish may serve as the perfect entrée, and it's ideal for, "[b]oth adults and kids alike!"
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Jugo Verde [Vegan]

Thoroughly wash all the produce. Using a towel or just holding it carefully, prepare the nopales by cutting around both edges to remove the outer thorns. For the rest, run the edge of your knife in a horizontal fashion all over the pad until the thorns are gone. Turn it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
One Green Planet

Cashew-Rice Curd [Vegan]

Grind the soaked cashews with one cup water on the mixer’s highest setting until smooth and creamy. Add two more cups of water and blend well. Keep aside. Grind the soaked rice with one cup water on the mixer’s highest setting for a couple of minutes. Add two more cups of water and grind again. Strain this mixture through a wet porous cloth to get raw rice milk.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Banana and Oat Vegan Protein Pancakes

Easy to make, enjoyed by all, these Banana & Oat Vegan Protein Pancakes will supercharge you for the day ahead. Light, fluffy and delicious pancakes full of plant protein, complex carbohydrates, fats, fiber and essential minerals. Serves. 8 pancakes. Cooking Time. 60. Ingredients. For the Dry Mix:. 1/2 cup (100...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Sweet Potato Winter Salad with Toasted Pecans [Vegan]

6 cups leafy greens greens of choice (see notes) 2 slices bread (see notes) Preheat the oven to 400°F. Dice the sweet potatoes and place them on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat evenly. Spread the sweet potatoes on the baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 30-40 minutes. The roasting time will depend on how big or small you cut the sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
halfbakedharvest.com

Homemade Vegan Peanut Butter Twix Bars.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Sharing a healthier, peanutty take on a Twix bar. Homemade Vegan Peanut Butter Twix Bars. Layered with dark chocolate, toasted almond “shortbread”, sweet peanut butter “caramel”, additional dark chocolate, and finished with flaky sea salt. Every last bite is sweet, nutty, extra chocolatey, and so DELICIOUS. These Twix bars are easy to make, have no processed sugars, and are gluten-free!
RECIPES
Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Moroccan-Inspired Tagine [Vegan]

1 medium (300 g) sweet potato, cut into 1-inch (2-cm) cubes. 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large deep saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until it starts to soften, stirring regularly. Now add the garlic,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Garlic Smashed Potatoes Recipe

There are plenty of ways to make potatoes — you know, the best starch on Planet Earth — but one of the best ways to fix them up is by making smashed potatoes. Yes, not mashed, but smashed. This delicious recipe may not be as famous as french fries, mashed potatoes, or scalloped potatoes, but it's every bit as good, if not even better. The great part about smashed potatoes is that they have a crispy outside, but a soft inside, giving you the perfect contrast of textures in every bite. This recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time and 40 minutes of cook time, making it a no-brainer dish to serve with your main course.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Raspberry Pecan Waffles [Vegan]

1/2 cup of water (+ 2 tablespoons) 1/4 cup organic brown sugar (See Notes!) 2 cups Almond milk (You can use your fave plant-based milk!) 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted (See Notes!) 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted (See Notes!) 1 cup fresh raspberries. For the Topping:. Fresh raspberries. Toasted chopped...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Chocolate Granola with Peanuts [Vegan]

In a bowl, mix the oats with the cocoa and salt. In another, mix the oil with the syrup, the vanilla extract and the peanut butter. Then I combine the solids with the liquid materials and mix them well. Spread them in a pan lined with parchment paper and bake...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

5-Minute Fruit Dip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fruit may be nature’s candy, but a dollop of something sweet can make a platter of it even. appealing. Here, you’ll whip cream cheese and marshmallow creme until fluffy, then flavor...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy