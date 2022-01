Those tall, skinny Coca Cola With Coffee cans are about to get a new friend on the shelf. Yesterday, the Coca-Cola company announced that they will roll out a Coca Cola With Coffee Mocha next month. The new flavor will hit grocery store shelves on February 7. This follows on the heels of the original Coca Cola With Coffee launch by almost exactly a year, during which time three flavors -- dark blend, vanilla and caramel -- have appeared in grocery stores and at convenience stores and big box retailers around the country. The product is a twist on an old idea: Coke Blak, a coffee-infused version of Coca-Cola, rolled out in 2006 and was discontinued in the United States in 2008.

