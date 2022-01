This article will explain how a decentralized internet will enhance privacy. The biggest and most used Web 2 applications or platforms are practically in the hands of giants like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google. If an organization or platform crashes, we can still get the majority of our data back because it has been decentralized. In web 3, your data is being distributed in many places at a time. The government cannot censor content or control content. All the other thousands of computers or blockchains cannot be tampered with. Accusing the appropriate fingers can be pointed about what you’s going on the web 3.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO