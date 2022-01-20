Green Bean Mushroom Casserole [Vegan]

There are plenty of ways to make potatoes — you know, the best starch on Planet Earth — but one of the best ways to fix them up is by making smashed potatoes. Yes, not mashed, but smashed. This delicious recipe may not be as famous as french fries, mashed potatoes, or scalloped potatoes, but it's every bit as good, if not even better. The great part about smashed potatoes is that they have a crispy outside, but a soft inside, giving you the perfect contrast of textures in every bite. This recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time and 40 minutes of cook time, making it a no-brainer dish to serve with your main course.

