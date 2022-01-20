ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bean Mushroom Casserole [Vegan]

By Mitra Shirmohammadi
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1/2 cup coconut milk (or water) 4 sprigs of fresh thyme leaves (or 2 teaspoons dried thyme) 1 cup vegetable stock (or water) Rinse and drain the soaked cashews and add them to a blender with coconut milk (or water) and blend until smooth and creamy, then set aside....

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 1

Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
One Green Planet

Breakfast Sandwich [Vegan]

Vegan butter (nut-free if needed) 8 slices Italian bread or vegan bread of choice (gluten-free if needed) 4 slices store-bought vegan Cheddar cheese, or 1 cup (113 g) Cheddar shreds (or store-bought), divided (nut-free if needed) 2 medium-sized ripe avocados, peeled and pitted. 1 batch Tofu Scramble (gluten-free if needed)
Mashed

Steak In Red Wine Sauce Recipe

One of the best drink pairings for a delicious steak is a nice glass of red wine. The wine helps to draw even more flavor out of the meat with every sip, making the two a wonderful complement for each other, providing great balance. While pouring a glass of wine...
thecountrycook.net

CABBAGE AND SMOKED SAUSAGE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cabbage and Smoked Sausage from My Productive Backyard. Our other featured recipes include: Cake Mix Waffles from Dance Around the Kitchen, Mexican Ground Beef Casserole from Back To My Southern Roots and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Shrimp Delicate!
Mashed

Easy Pasta Skewers Recipe

Pasta and fast food, where do they meet? Look no further than the Mashed table. With TikTok inspo in tow, recipe developer Susan Olayinka, founder of The Flexible Fridge, has graced us with a tasty, flexible dish. This is a quick fix you'll have ready in 30 minutes. Busy Mommas, this is your time to shine. College kids, how about regal rigatoni on a budget? These air fryer pasta skewers are perfect as a hearty appetizer or a party-time snack, and guess who's here for it? That's right. We have all the info and tips you'll need to have dinner wrapped in a snap. This dish may serve as the perfect entrée, and it's ideal for, "[b]oth adults and kids alike!"
Mashed

Garlic Smashed Potatoes Recipe

There are plenty of ways to make potatoes — you know, the best starch on Planet Earth — but one of the best ways to fix them up is by making smashed potatoes. Yes, not mashed, but smashed. This delicious recipe may not be as famous as french fries, mashed potatoes, or scalloped potatoes, but it's every bit as good, if not even better. The great part about smashed potatoes is that they have a crispy outside, but a soft inside, giving you the perfect contrast of textures in every bite. This recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time and 40 minutes of cook time, making it a no-brainer dish to serve with your main course.
Times Daily

Ma Po reinvented with chicken and green beans

Perhaps no Sichuan dish is as famous as Ma Po, a rich, spicy-hot dish made with tofu and minced ground pork. Loved for its aromatic heat, it's perfect for those brisk winter days where the cold seeps into your bones and even your coziest sweater can't warm you up. Support...
One Green Planet

Aguachile Verde [Vegan]

First, shred the mushrooms into small strips. Add them to a mixing bowl with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Cover and let them marinate for ~30 minutes. In the meantime, stem the serranos and add them to a blender along with cilantro, garlic, onion, lime juice, vinegar, and salt. Mix on high until smooth.
One Green Planet

Sweet Potato Winter Salad with Toasted Pecans [Vegan]

6 cups leafy greens greens of choice (see notes) 2 slices bread (see notes) Preheat the oven to 400°F. Dice the sweet potatoes and place them on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat evenly. Spread the sweet potatoes on the baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 30-40 minutes. The roasting time will depend on how big or small you cut the sweet potatoes.
One Green Planet

Moroccan-Inspired Tagine [Vegan]

1 medium (300 g) sweet potato, cut into 1-inch (2-cm) cubes. 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large deep saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until it starts to soften, stirring regularly. Now add the garlic,...
One Green Planet

Cashew-Rice Curd [Vegan]

Grind the soaked cashews with one cup water on the mixer’s highest setting until smooth and creamy. Add two more cups of water and blend well. Keep aside. Grind the soaked rice with one cup water on the mixer’s highest setting for a couple of minutes. Add two more cups of water and grind again. Strain this mixture through a wet porous cloth to get raw rice milk.
bitesofwellness.com

Vegan Broccoli Casserole

Vegan broccoli casserole is the ultimate comfort food meal. This healthy vegan broccoli rice casserole is easy to make, packed with flavor and so filling! Ready in about 30 minutes, this dairy free, gluten free broccoli casserole is made with no soup and is a great use for leftover rice.
One Green Planet

Jugo Verde [Vegan]

Thoroughly wash all the produce. Using a towel or just holding it carefully, prepare the nopales by cutting around both edges to remove the outer thorns. For the rest, run the edge of your knife in a horizontal fashion all over the pad until the thorns are gone. Turn it...
vegnews.com

Crispy Vegan Oyster Mushroom Po’Boy

Have some extra time on your hands? Up your at-home lunch game with this mouthwateringly good sandwich from the Hot For Food Comfort Classics cookbook!. 8 ounces oyster mushrooms (16 to 20) 4 to 6 cups vegetable oil, for frying. For the breading:. ½ cup panko-style bread crumbs. ¼...
vegnews.com

Oil-Free Vegan Sweet Chili Tofu-Broccoli-Mushroom Stir-Fry

Looking for an easy meal that will really pack in a variety of vegetables? Look no further. This flavorful, oil-free stir-fry from The Choose You Now Diet cookbook combines a rainbow of vegetables with a simple sauce for a great go-to meal. What you need:. 1 (12-ounce) package extra-firm tofu,...
The Kitchn

5-Minute Fruit Dip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fruit may be nature’s candy, but a dollop of something sweet can make a platter of it even. appealing. Here, you’ll whip cream cheese and marshmallow creme until fluffy, then flavor...
