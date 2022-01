There’s something about chef Mary San Pablo, and that something is that she cooks some exceptionally fine food of Filipino origin, with an English lilt. She runs Luto, a pop-up but soon-to-be-permanent restaurant in east London, and it was there that I first ate laing, a dish of coconut milk-braised greens that’s traditionally made with taro leaves. Mary used kale, which she cooked to silky, flavourful submission (not words usually reserved for kale) and served over rice. I wrote this recipe because I had to eat it again before Mary’s restaurant opens, and really as a note to say, when it does open, go.

