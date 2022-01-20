ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump's daughter-in-law unironically claims he worked 'all day everyday' when president

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Z0vO_0dqnj6nn00

Donald Trump’s family is once again defending the former US president’s record, with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump now claiming the Republican – famed for making several visits to golf courses during his presidency – worked “all day everyday”.

Yes, really.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Ms Trump said: “I’m old enough to remember when we had a president who worked all day every day for the American people, and by the way, took no salary.

“Of course, I’m talking about Donald Trump, who in four years in office made $4. That’s right, because he had to take $1 a year.

“I struggle to figure out any job where you could just not show up for a quarter of the days and keep your job. I remember when the press and the Democrats would go crazy if Donald Trump got anywhere near a golf course.

“He clearly wasn’t golfing a quarter of his presidency.”

Except, he almost was.

According to the appropriately named website TrumpGolfCount.com, the businessman made 298 daytime visits to golf clubs from his inauguration in 2016 to December 2020 – the last recorded instance where Trump attended a club while president.

The site claims the 298 visits cost the US taxpayer a small price of around $144,000,000.

Considering there are 365 days in a year and Trump was in office for four of them, the figure isn’t far off from being close to around a quarter of his presidency.

Ms Trump’s comments have since been dismissed as “gaslighting” and ridiculed by users online:

It\u2019s the utter shamelessnessfor me!https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1483629689868414979\u00a0\u2026

— Gaylan Towle II (@Gaylan Towle II) 1642563441

Is watching TV 6-7 hours a day, tweeting nonstop and golfing every weekend considered "work"?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1483629689868414979\u00a0\u2026

— Republicans against Trumpism (@Republicans against Trumpism) 1642562341

Learning to be a blatant liar is apparently required to join the family.\n\nAside from the fact that he golfed more than any president in history, he never spent a day in his life working for anyone other than Donald Trump.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1483629689868414979\u00a0\u2026

— Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost (@Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost) 1642561106

Others commented that if the $4 salary is to be believed, then they want their money back:

$4 pic.twitter.com/iUUgP078R7

— Ana (@Ana) 1642576959

I want our $4 back!

— Val Swisher (@Val Swisher) 1642570699

and he wasn't even worth the $4 !!

— COVID+ despite \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@COVID+ despite \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1642560450

I want my money back.

— Jay Arnold (@Jay Arnold) 1642564512

After all the reported golf trips made during his time in office, we aren’t surprised that some Americans are asking for a refund for his presidency.

We’d be teed off too (sorry).

