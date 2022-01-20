Jeff Bezos posed with a Lord of the Rings sign and unleashed a ton of jokes

Lord of the Rings fans are hyped as Amazon Prime yesterday announced the title of its new forthcoming fantasy TV series.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

But the new series isn’t the only thing that has people talking.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos yesterday shared a picture posing alongside a sign for the new drama, providing fodder for lots of memes.

Some likened Bezos to Gollum, with one remarking that they’re not sure about the "yassification" (digital glamorisation) of the character:

not loving the new-look Gollumpic.twitter.com/StLAZ8dprB — Sam Adams (@Sam Adams) 1642605621 Gollum gained weight!pic.twitter.com/OkUMpHB1zq — Reza Aslan (@Reza Aslan) 1642606964 Who did this?pic.twitter.com/CKvh6D8ksu — Luke Barnett (@Luke Barnett) 1642622664

Others joked that it’s interesting to see that Sauron, the villain of the series, is helping out behind the scenes…

can't wait to watch the Lord of The Rings series produced by Sauron himselfhttps://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/1483816527044304896\u00a0\u2026 — Houston Coley (@Houston Coley) 1642648658 Sauron posing with the show title!



Neat!https://twitter.com/jeffbezos/status/1483816527044304896\u00a0\u2026 — Mat Cauthon - Missing (@Mat Cauthon - Missing) 1642653013 Here's a story about how Power corrupts, from one of the most powerful men on the planet wait a secondhttps://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/1483816527044304896\u00a0\u2026 — Jonathan Burdett (@Jonathan Burdett) 1642643576 BREAKING: Amazon announces official casting for Sauronhttps://twitter.com/jeffbezos/status/1483816527044304896\u00a0\u2026 — Charlie Ashby (@Charlie Ashby) 1642619430 still find it funny that j*ff fucking b*zos is into lord of the rings... like baby YOU are the dark lord and the bad force in this world that tolkien was warning against — olive \u2728 (@olive \u2728) 1642626137

Since the title was announced, some have expressed that they’re unsure about the name of the series…

of all the things you could possibly name a lord of the rings tv show, i can't believe they basically went with "the lord of the rings: the rings" — cian maher (@cian maher) 1642618947 Crime Scene: Scene of the Crimehttps://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1483816516327915522\u00a0\u2026 — zeddy (@zeddy) 1642610211

Others are just excited for the multi-season drama to premiere on September 2:

We're back! https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1483816516327915522\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/wMgPB8YyBx — Richard Chambers (@Richard Chambers) 1642620312 how i feel waiting for a crumb of content for the lord of the rings seriespic.twitter.com/ZlYaGI5HXH — anna \ud83c\udff9 (@anna \ud83c\udff9) 1642111617 So sorry to everyone who knows me irl after this show premieres. It\u2019s going to become my entire personality and consume me whole.https://twitter.com/lotronprime/status/1483816516327915522\u00a0\u2026 — Mica Burton (@Mica Burton) 1642619253 I\u2019m going to cry with happiness!!!!https://twitter.com/lotronprime/status/1483816516327915522\u00a0\u2026 — Spranks (@Spranks) 1642615136 just remembered that we\u2019re getting another howard shore lord of the rings score this yearpic.twitter.com/fQUtI3a7ET — anna \ud83c\udff9 (@anna \ud83c\udff9) 1642112449 I AM OVERWHELMEDhttps://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1483816516327915522\u00a0\u2026 — Mike Golic Jr (@Mike Golic Jr) 1642613523 watching lord of the rings isn\u2019t enough. i need to join the fellowship. — anna \ud83c\udff9 (@anna \ud83c\udff9) 1641922241 Any way to fast forward the year?https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1483861830913048580\u00a0\u2026 — Siddharth Venu (@Siddharth Venu) 1642673215 lord of the rings is here to save 2022pic.twitter.com/k8lZTW7cYo — anna \ud83c\udff9 (@anna \ud83c\udff9) 1642605473

The series will bring to screens a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings – according to Amazon.

The series’ showrunners and executive producers, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics.

“The Rings Of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

At Indy100, we’re already counting down the days to the premiere...