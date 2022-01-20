ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreaking thread shows why Brits were being fined for breaking Covid restrictions

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago
A viral thread has shown the fines people were given for breaking Covid restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

The thread, posted by courts journalist Tristan Kirk hammers home the apparent disparity between the police's treatment of individuals and their decision not to act on numerous confirmed and alleged parties held in Downing Street around the same time.

One woman was fined £250 for dropping a birthday card round to someone she said she was in a social bubble with (which allowed people living alone to mix with one other household).

She claimed she didn't realise that at the time other people were present in the house.

Meanwhile, a man was prosecuted for breaking hotel quarantine during "an anxiety attack". He claimed he isolated at his mother's house for the remainder of his isolation period.

In another case, a man was fined £1,200 for hosting an event to mark his friend's death:

Some reasons for breaking the Covid rules are sad.\n\nThis Ilford man was threatened with a \u00a310k fine - more than his annual wage - for an event marking a friend's death. It was cut to \u00a31,200 at court.\n\nPolice focused on presence of a hog roast to say the gathering was pre-plannedpic.twitter.com/v7HIM3oGTS

— Tristan Kirk (@Tristan Kirk) 1642578004

While a man was fined £100 for meeting friends on his allotment.

There has been renewed discussion about the police's implementation of Covid restrictions after the Met Police said they would wait for the results of Sue Gray's inquiry before proceeding with investigations into events said to have been held in Downing Street during lockdown, such as a May 2020 organised drinks party.

Defending his presence at that particular party, Johnson claimed that no-one told him he was acting against the rules and also said he believed he was attending "a work event".

But some of the fines police handed out suggest that being unclear about the rules has not worked always worked as a defence:

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

"Throughout the pandemic the Met has followed the national 4 Es approach of enforcing the Coronavirus Regulations. Where live ongoing breaches of the restrictions were identified, officers engaged with those present, explained the current restrictions, encouraged people to adhere to them, and only as a last resort moved to enforcement.

"In line with the Met’s policy, officers do not normally investigate breaches of Coronavirus Regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place. However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it."

Comments / 0

