Grocery store shelves looking empty across Triangle

The fortunes of both major political parties this year might conceivably turn, at least in part, on something as prosaic as grocery store shelves. Specifically, on what items are in stock or not (and what their prices are) everywhere from Kroger to Costco, Walmart, and other major grocery chains in the US.
We’ll have more to say about that dynamic in a moment. Meantime, it’s not just shortages or the lack thereof that comprise the most noteworthy parts of the grocery store experience right now. There are also recalls...
