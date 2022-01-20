Fire destroys popular consignment shop in Tyrone

TYRONE, Ga. — Firefighters are working to determine how a devastating fire started in a popular Tyrone consignment shop.

The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, the Red Door Consignment said that it was closed for renovations from Dec. 30 – Jan. 28, and were looking to reopen on Jan. 29, the store’s 20th anniversary.

Family of Vincent Truitt suing Cobb County for $150 million over teen’s ‘unreasonable death’

The town of Tyrone said Valleywood Road is closed as firefighters work to put out the fire and hot spots.

On its Facebook page, the store said, “There are absolutely no words... Our building has caught on fire and we’ve suffered a devastating loss. Please, please pray for us!! Everyone is safe, we will try to keep everyone posted.”

NewsChopper 2 flew over the shop Wednesday evening, and it appears the building is a total loss.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group