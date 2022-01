Denmark’s louisiana museum of modern art celebrates its 2022 opening with a first exhibition presenting the british avant-garde architect sir peter cook. the museum has opened tuesday, january 18th, while the peter cook exhibition ‘city landscapes’ will debut on friday, january 21st until may 8th, 2022 as part of the series ‘louisiana on paper.’ the upcoming show featuring drawings by peter cook marks the first of the series showcasing drawings by an architect. the exhibition shows how cook, with drawing as his most important tool, over six decades has influenced and inspired architecture with his visionary ideas about new cities and life forms.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO