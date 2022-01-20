Israel-Premier Tech director 'doesn't dare answer' whether Chris Froome can return to old level

Hunt’s 42 Limitless Gravel Disc Wheelset is deep, wide and fast. It’s ideal if you’re chasing speed, on or off road, and is perfect for large volume tyres. If you want to go fast — really fast — on the rough stuff, then Hunt’s range-topping aero wheelset could be the perfect solution for you, and is well suited to the new breed of racy or aero gravel bikes. The wheels also work well on all roads, not just gravel, and have been designed so that they’re suitable for use in windy weather — that’s good for expansive landscapes in the USA but it’s also ideal for typical UK riding where the weather tends be on the blustery side more often than not. They aren’t quite as capable on mixed terrain, that weight penalty making itself felt on inclines. If you’re aiming them at the flats, though, these could be among the best gravel bike wheels for you.

