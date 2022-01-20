ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Shenmue anime drops release date for next month

By Erin Vieira
megavisions.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction-adventure game series Shenmue has been credited for the spread of quick time and open world gameplay in the industry, having gained a cult following since its release in 1999. Fans of Shenmue have been eagerly looking forward to its upcoming anime announced back in September 2020. Now, Crunchyroll and Adult...

www.megavisions.net

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Shenmue the Animation Legitimately Looks Amazing

Here’s one way to get this author to watch anime: adapt Shenmue into an all-new series. While this is re-treading the plot beats of the Dreamcast originals, it’s unbelievably exciting to see the games transformed like this. Many will lament the loss of the cheesy OG voice acting – especially when they’re reading an almost identical script to the games – but stick with it and the trailer really hits.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

After a short hiatus in celebration of the arrival of the new year, the staple title in both anime and manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is back with Episode 232 and here is everything you need to know to be prepared for the next run with the release date and time you can put on your countdown plus where to watch the show.
COMICS
Gematsu

Shenmue the Animation premieres February 5

Shenmue the Animation will premiere on February 5, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll announced. The 13-episode animated series will follow protagonist Ryo Hazuki on his journey to become the ultimate martial artist and avenge his father’s death, aiming to capture the same essence of mystery and thrilling martial arts as the original video game released in December 1999.
COMICS
NME

‘The Settlers’ release date announced with closed beta this month

Ubisoft’s reboot of The Settlers has a release date after several delays and will host a closed beta test later this month. A new trailer provides details of the reboot of The Settlers series. The game will officially release on March 17 this year. Fans can sign up for a closed beta test by visiting The Settlers website.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takahiro Sakurai
Person
Masaya Matsukaze
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Company Man release date set for this month, eShop demo out now

Last month, publisher Leoful and developer Forust announced office adventure The Company Man for Nintendo Switch, a wild platformer where you brandish your keyboard as a weapon as you battle your way through an exotic and unruly workplace. Today, Leoful came back to announce that The Company Man launches on Switch with a digital release date of January 21, 2022, and it launches physically in Asia on January 26. The Company Man is available to preorder now for 10% off, and you can also download a free demo on the Switch eShop to give it a try.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Shenmue the Animation has new English and Japanese trailers ahead of Feb. 5 premiere

Revenge is in the air this Februrary on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Depending on who you ask, Shenmue is legendary, now and forever — it’s not even up for debate. Others respect the series from a comfortable distance with fond memories, and plenty more folks just know about it from second-hand goofs and hearsay. There are a lot of takes! And while Shenmue III has only further complicated things (as evidenced by reactions to a recent Epic Games Store giveaway), a bunch of people are rooting for the incoming anime adaptation. Shenmue the Animation will debut on February 5, 2022.
COMICS
Collider

'The Cuphead Show!' Trailer Reveals a Release Date for the Animated Extravaganza

The first trailer for The Cuphead Show! is finally here, and it is an absolute treat for animation fans, as well as fans of the original Cuphead show. Based on the best-selling, critically-acclaimed, and notoriously difficult game, The Cuphead Show! trailer does a fantastic job of keeping the story details rather vague, while showcasing how the upcoming cartoon will bring to life the platformer feel of the original game, while also pay homage to the classic 1930s cartoons that inspired the game.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime#Shenmue The Animation#English#Adult Swim
videogameschronicle.com

PlatinumGames confirms Sol Cresta will release next month

Sol Cresta, the new arcade-inspired title from PlatinumGames, will release in February, it has been announced. As part of PlatinumGames “Release Date Forum” live stream, the team announced that the game will launch on February 22 for £39.99 / $39.99. Sol Cresta is the sequel to 1980...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘The Cuphead Show,’ Releasing on Streamer Next Month

Netflix on Tuesday dropped an official trailer for The Cuphead Show, an episodic series based on Studio MDHR’s retro-style animated video game. Created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the show is described by the streamer as a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.” There will be 12 episodes in the series, which launches Feb. 18. Leading the voice cast is Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman, with Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Grey Griffin and Wayne Brady. Upon its release in 2017, the challenging run-and-gun action video game — with visuals and humor partly inspired by classic 1930s cartoons — was reviewed favorably and went on to win best debut indie game and best independent video game at the Game Awards that year. It was also recognized with wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards and BAFTAs, among others. (The Hollywood Reporter named the game one of the 20 best games of the decade). View the trailer for the Netflix series below.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Collider

New 'Transformers' Animated Movie Release Date Set For 2024

It may be another sad day with announcements of more movies being pushed back due to the pandemic, this time all coming from Paramount Pictures, but there has been one bright spot to all the depressing news today. Even though we are going to have to wait longer for films like the Mission: Impossible sequels or the Quiet Place spinoff, Paramount has announced that there is a new untitled animated Transformers' movie on the way with a release date of July 19, 2024. It's unclear if this is the previously announced Josh Cooley-directed prequel.
MOVIES
gamingbolt.com

Witchfire Release Date Details Coming Next Week

Remember The Astronauts’ Witchfire? In development since 2015 end, it was formally announced at The Game Awards 2017. Since then, the development team has been pushing out regular updates, though it’s been pushed back a fair bit (with a 2020 release previously being seen as “reasonable”).
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for.In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s very...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Zenith Release Date Revealed: VR MMO Coming This Month

After years of waiting, the Zenith release date has finally been revealed. RamenVR’s anticipated VR MMO lands on Quest, PSVR and PC VR on January 27. The release date comes just ahead of the game’s second major beta, which runs this weekend on all platforms. You can currently wishlist the game on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Marvel Drops 'Moon Knight' Trailer, Confirms March Release Date

Who’s ready for some fresh Marvel content on this fine Tuesday morning? Well, you’re in luck, as the first official trailer for the Disney+ series Moon Knight just dropped, and it’s looking seriously exciting. It’s given us a tantalising glimpse into what to expect from the six-part...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy