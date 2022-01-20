ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A New Report Finds Florida Colleges Embracing Critical Race Theory

By Ed Dean
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYA2x_0dqnXn7J00

A new report looking at 520 colleges and universities from William Jacobson, a law professor who teaches at Cornell University, found that 236 of those schools have embraced critical race theory (CRT).

Those schools have mandated CRT courses or training for students, faculty, and staff. CRT claims that many American institutions are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities.

Jacobson said his research has found that 236 colleges “mandate race-related training and study, sometimes calling it CRT, but more often using euphemisms like ‘antiracism’ or ‘equity.’” He is the president and director of the Legal Insurrection Foundation and runs a website that points out many areas where CRT and CRT-related items are being pushed.

Jacobson’s data shows that 138 colleges and universities have incorporated CRT in their school-wide mandatory material related to curricular requirements. CRT is brought in by 109 colleges and universities with their school-wide mandatory training for students which includes online orientations At least 70 colleges/universities incorporate CRT in department-specific curricula (“either full-length, academic courses or statements which declare that anti-racism/DEI/CRT/etc. are embedded into the general curriculum”). Another 34 colleges and universities use CRT in department-specific mandatory training for faculty and staff while 13 colleges and universities use CRT in school-wide mandatory “search/hiring committee-specific training”

According to Legal Insurrection Foundation’s website, some of those colleges adopting CRT are in Florida.

In 2020, the University of Central Florida (UCF) said it would conduct implicit bias training and other training for everyone who participates in the hiring and search committee processes. UCF also updated its diversity policy in May adding a diversity requirement for all first-time undergraduate degrees.

The University of Florida (UF) requires students, faculty, and staff to engage in anti-bias training.

The University of Miami has anti-racism, bias, and diversity training which includes implicit bias and microaggression training modules required for students and staff.

Florida State University (FSU) has not fully embraced CRT. FSU has taken steps to provide anti-racist resources to its students but no mandatory Critical Race Training sessions are required of students.

Comments / 0

Related
tennesseestar.com

New Bill Could Prohibit Critical Race Theory in State-Funded Schools, Universities

Indiana may effectively ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) tenets from being taught in public schools and universities. Senate Bill 167, which is sponsored by seven Republican lawmakers, states that no “state educational institution” can “engage in training, orientation, or therapy” that includes stereotypes on the basis of “sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, [and] political affiliation.”
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

University of Kansas Diversity Leader Resigns After Plagiarizing a Campus-Wide Message On MLK Day

A University of Kansas diversity head has resigned after admitting that he extensively plagiarized a campus-wide message he sent out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. D.A. Graham served as the interim vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. His resignation was accepted Wednesday, Jan. 19, and is effective immediately, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer confirmed in an announcement.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The practice has been reviewed by the court several times over the past 40 years and has generally been upheld, but with limits. A look at the case:WHAT ARE RACE-CONSCIOUS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Jacobson
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […] The post This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Critical Race Theory#Cornell University#College#American#Dei Crt#Ucf#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
FloridaDaily

American Correction Association Reaccredits Five Florida Department of Corrections Institutions

The American Correctional Association (ACA) reaccredited five Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) correctional institutions at the recent ACA Commission on Standards and Accreditation hearings. Each institution receiving re-accreditation was found to be 100 percent compliant with mandatory standards. “When an institution undergoes the ACA re-accreditation process, they are opening their...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy