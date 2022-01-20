EU seeks to resolve N. Ireland impasse with UK by end of Feb

The UK government said Monday it will scrap compulsory Covid tests for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travellers, in what it called "a new phase" in its pandemic strategy. Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel. Outlining the changes to the rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs from February 11 those requirements would be axed, to make travel easier and cheaper, and provide "certainty" for the sector. "It's obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness and we're therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people," he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO