Tesla is now operating the most productive car factory in the US, according to a new report tracking all US auto factories. Just a few years ago, many players in the auto industry couldn’t imagine that Tesla could become a major manufacturer. After all, it was the first US car startup to not go bankrupt since Ford. But over the last few years, Tesla has truly emerged into a major car manufacturer with an annual production rate of over 1 million cars as of the last quarter.

FREMONT, CA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO